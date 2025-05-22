India's Longest-Running Free Medical Clinic Marks 50 Years of Uninterrupted Service in Karnataka

VMPL

T. Begur (Karnataka) [India], May 22: Every Sunday, without fail for the past 50 years, the quiet village of T. Begur in Karnataka has witnessed a remarkable sight: thousands of people arriving from across the state, some traveling overnight, to receive free medical treatment at a clinic that has become a beacon of rural healthcare in India.

Operating since 1974, this weekly free medical clinic has served over two million patients to date. What began as a modest initiative has evolved into a large-scale rural healthcare movement. On average, over 1,000 patients are treated every Sunday all receiving free consultations, medications, and even nutritious meals before heading back home.

The clinic caters to people of all ages and backgrounds, especially those who have limited or no access to conventional healthcare. Patients begin queuing on Saturday evenings, reflecting the trust and reliability the clinic has built over five decades. Beyond treatment, the clinic also fosters a sense of dignity and equality for every individual who walks through its gates.

At the heart of this extraordinary initiative is Dr Ramana Rao, a Padma Shri awardee and noted physician, who has never missed a single Sunday of service in 50 years. Alongside him, his wife and two sons - both medical specialists - contribute their time and expertise, making it a family-driven mission rooted in service to humanity. Dr. Rao's humility and tireless commitment have earned him admiration not only from his patients but from across the country.

The clinic's ripple effect can be seen in the stories of patients-turned-volunteers, like Baba Jan, an auto-rickshaw driver who now manages the Sunday queues after first coming for his mother's treatment years ago. Elderly patients like 72-year-old Lakshmi Devi describe the clinic as their only hope, sharing how life-saving treatments and free medicines sustained them when no other help was available.

Going beyond medical aid, the clinic also provides hot meals to all patients post-consultation a gesture many say is as crucial as the medicine itself. Farmers and laborers who travel long distances especially benefit from this act of nourishment and care.

In addition to healthcare, the clinic has contributed to community development across rural Karnataka. More than 700 toilets have been constructed, and over 50 government schools have received support in the form of clean drinking water, uniforms, and notebooks. These parallel efforts reflect the clinic's wider mission of improving rural well-being through integrated support.

Even as healthcare costs soar across the country, the clinic remains free and accessible sustained through private donations, volunteerism, and the unwavering commitment of the Rao family. For many, it stands not only as a medical facility but as a symbol of compassion, continuity, and hope.

In a time where healthcare inequality is a pressing concern, this rural initiative proves that impactful change begins with consistent, community-focused care. The T. Begur clinic continues to serve as a model for grassroots healthcare in India a legacy built not on profit, but on purpose.

