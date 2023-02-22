India’s Luxury Interior design Studio Maison du Luxe is Unveiling its latest Furniture Line “Facette” in India Design ID

Maison du Luxe is a trusted name in luxury home design labels and their latest Facette Collection brings all the glamour and sophistication that one expects from them.

New Delhi (India), February 22: Furniture that is crafted with care and attention from high-quality materials can transform a space into something special. From office spaces to luxury homes, handmade furniture using high-quality materials is finding its way into almost all kinds of interior designing projects. Companies like Maison du Luxe (www.maisonduluxe.in ), dedicated to producing such beautiful pieces of furniture understand the importance of providing customers with superior quality products while keeping a close eye on the latest trends in interior decoration and design.

Maison du Luxe is renowned in the luxury label industry and their latest Facette Collection is no exception. The label is all set to launch this latest collection in India’s biggest design show, India Design ID from 23rd -26th February 2023 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi.

This collection has been designed with attention to detail, exquisite craftsmanship and the finest materials, giving it a timeless, classic appeal that will stand out in any setting. From custom-made furniture to turnkey solutions for homes, offices, and more – this design studio has something for everyone. Each piece of this collection is crafted with precision and offers an exclusive look that adds luxury to any interior. Maison du Luxe’s Facette Collection combines opulence with practicality, making it an ideal choice for those who want to add elegance to their home or office décor.

Gobind Kapur is a name synonymous with creativity, innovation and excellence in the field of interior design. With an impressive 40 years in the industry, his company Maison du Luxe has become one of India’s most sought-after interior design firms. He has been acclaimed for his ability to create timeless interiors, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern materials and cutting-edge technology. Gobind Kapur is a true master of his craft and his exceptional eye for detail makes him an undisputed leader in the Indian interior design industry.

Curated by Ar Archana Aggarwal, the Facette collection has a unique style that adds an element of curiosity and illumination which changes perception with each glance. Its captivating visual story-telling abilities make it stand out from the rest of the collections in the furniture industry. The collection reflects the designer’s creative vision, which is conveyed through bold colours, intricate patterns and innovative design elements. With every look, visitors can see something new and exciting, making them feel inspired by the beauty that Facette offers.

The Facette Collection features bold colours, intricate patterns and exclusive designs that keep you looking for something different every time you take a glance. Archana Aggarwal, who specializes in curating art, spaces, and stories have had much success due to her out-of-the-box design – bringing together her knowledge and creativity to create something truly unique each time. The Feacette collection is a reflection of both these designers’ visions – bold colours melded together with intriguing patterns and innovative design elements make this collection truly captivating. It’s crafted with care so it can transform any space into something special – adding beauty and functional utility at the same time.

Come and join Maison du Luxe at India Design ID as they celebrate 40 years of success and behold their newest line; Facette!

Meet them at India Design ID, NSIC Grounds, Okhla, Hall N0. 2, Stall No. 43-44

