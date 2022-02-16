India's mineral production rose by 16 per cent during Apr-Dec 2021 period

India's mineral production rose by 16 per cent year-on-year during the April-December period of the current financial year, led by impressive growth in the output of magnesite, gold, bauxite, lignite and natural gas, the government data showed on Wednesday.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of December 2021 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 120.3, was 2.6 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of December 2020, according to data released by the Ministry of Mines.

As per the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April-December 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year stood at 16 per cent.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during December 2021 over December 2020 include: Magnesite (73.2 per cent), Gold (71.0 per cent), Bauxite (27.1 per cent), Lignite (21.4 per cent), Natural gas (utilized) (19.5 per cent), Coal (5.3 per cent) and Chromite (5.3 per cent).

The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: Petroleum (Crude) (-1.8 per cent), Zinc concentrates (-4.3 per cent), Iron ore (-6.2 per cent), Manganese ore (-7.3 per cent), Limestone (-7.5 per cent), Copper concentrates (-10.3 per cent), Lead concentrates (-17.4 per cent), Phosphorite (-20.4 per cent) and Diamond (-97.6 per cent).

The production level of important minerals in December 2021 were: Coal 748 lakh tonnes, Lignite 39 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2814 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2492 thousand tonnes, Chromite 384 thousand tonnes, Copper concentrates 10 thousand tonnes, Gold 106 kg, Iron ore 209 lakh tonnes, Lead concentrates 28 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 273 thousand tonnes, Zinc concentrates 126 thousand tonnes, Limestone 309 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 110 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 11 thousand tonnes and Diamond 70 carat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor