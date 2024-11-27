India's Moment to Secure Digital Supremacy: Why Brands Must Act Now on ICANN's Rare gTLD Opportunity

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: For over a decade, India's digital ecosystem has undergone remarkable evolution, from the inception of the Digital India initiative to the rise of a tech-savvy consumer base. Now, a transformative opportunity has emerged for Indian businesses to redefine their online presence and security: the New Generic Top-Level Domain (gTLD) Program by ICANN.

The 2026 round of applications for new domain extensions, commonly known as gTLDs, is being hailed as a rare and strategic window for brands to establish exclusive digital identities. Unlike legacy TLDs like .com or .net, which are generic and widely shared, new gTLDs allow businesses to create personalized extensions like .brand or .company, eg: .GOOGLE or .DABUR offering enhanced security, exclusivity, and direct branding opportunities. According to industry experts, this opportunity comes once in a decade, with the previous round having taken place back in 2012. The next round's date remains uncertain, making this the moment for Indian businesses to act.

Why It Matters for Indian Brands

India was not a passive observer in the 2012 round. Leading companies, including Reliance Industries (.ril), Jio (.jio), and the State Bank of India (.SBI), secured custom TLDs. The impact, particularly for SBI, was significant: the bank migrated its online operations to bank.sbi domain name, drastically reducing phishing attacks and increasing consumer trust.

"Moving to.SBI created a secure and trusted digital environment for both SBI and its customers," explains Venkatesh, a senior consultant with Dotup's NewgTLDprogram.com, who has worked with brands during the 2012 round and poised to help Indian Brands apply for their .Brand TLD in the upcoming New gTLD Next Round 2026. "This level of control over your digital identity cannot be achieved with conventional domains like .com or .in", said Venktatesh.

Startups, Big Brands, and Digital India

The 2026 gTLD round aligns perfectly with the aspirations of Digital India, particularly for startups and businesses focused on innovation. A custom TLD provides more than just a unique web addressit offers enhanced security, greater brand recognition, and a platform for customer-centric services.

"Imagine an Indian startup in fintech owning .PAYTM or a giant like Aditya Birla consolidating its digital assets under .BIRLA TLD," says Venkatesh. "It's a long-term investment in digital trust and operational efficiency."

The opportunity is also pivotal for smaller brands and regional businesses. As highlighted by MeitY and NIXI, ICANN's Applicant Support Program can provide financial and technical assistance to eligible businesses in developing economies like India, ensuring inclusivity in this transformative process. At a recent roundtable conference held in New Delhi on November 5th, MeitY and NIXI discussed strategies to help Indian businesses navigate the upcoming New gTLD round, emphasizing the importance of leveraging the Applicant Support Program to make global digital opportunities accessible to regional players.

A Global Opportunity for Indian Innovation

In the 2012 round, ICANN received 1,930 applications globally, with Indian companies contributing significantly. The 2026 round is expected to surpass this, given the growth of India's economy and its burgeoning digital ecosystem. According to a report by NIXI, securing a custom TLD can help local businesses establish global credibility, much like geographic TLDs such as .nyc and .rio have done for cities.

Experts Urge Early Action

Industry leaders emphasize the importance of acting early. "This isn't just about filling out a form," says Venkatesh. "Applicants must demonstrate operational readiness, technical capability, and a clear strategy for using their TLD. New gTLD Consulting experts who understand ICANN's requirements can make or break your application."

For Indian brands, the 2026 round represents an unprecedented chance to future-proof their online strategies and leverage the power of a custom TLD to secure consumer trust, mitigate cyber threats, and streamline their digital footprint.

As India continues its journey toward becoming a global digital powerhouse, the ICANN New gTLD program may well be the key to ensuring Indian businesses leadnot followon the global stage.

About Dotup's NEWgTLDprogram.com:

Dotup's NEWgTLDprogram.com is a premier consultancy specializing in ICANN's New gTLD Program. We empower businesses, brands, and organizations to secure their own custom Top-Level Domains (TLDs) like .brandname, helping them establish a unique digital identity.

With extensive experience dating back to the 2012 New gTLD round, where we successfully guided several Indian and global brands through the process, we bring unmatched expertise in navigating the complexities of ICANN's application requirements. From strategy to technical readiness and operational support, our end-to-end services are tailored to meet your unique needs.

As the 2026 New gTLD Round approaches, we are committed to helping brands leverage this once-in-a-decade opportunity to enhance security, trust, and digital presence.

Contact Us:

Email: venky@dotuptech.com

Website: NEWgTLDprogram.com

Consultant: Venkatesh Venkatasubramanian

