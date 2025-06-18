India's Most Forward-Thinking Workplaces to Be Celebrated at the GCC Workplace Awards 2025

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 18: The GCC Workplace Awards 2025, powered by Zyoin Group, will be held on the 11th of July at Hilton Manyata, Bengaluru, to recognise the organisations that are reimagining what the modern workplace can be. As India continues to emerge as a global innovation powerhouse, this prestigious platform honours the trailblazing GCCs that are setting new standards in culture, capability, and collaboration.

Set to take place on July 11, 2025, the event will bring together CXOs, HR leaders, and future-of-work pioneers to spotlight transformative practices that go beyond just policies, focusing on environments that empower, include, and inspire.

Anchored in the RICA framework, Recognition, Inspiration, Connection, and Association, the awards are built to drive a larger movement: one that redefines workplace excellence and builds a trusted, future-ready community across India's booming GCC ecosystem.

"India is not just a hub for global delivery, it's fast becoming the epicentre of workplace innovation," said Anuj Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Workplace Awards. "The GCC Workplace Awards are our way of celebrating that shift, and encouraging more organisations to lead with empathy, agility, and impact. This award was born out of a clear need to acknowledge and celebrate the GCCs that are driving India's transformation in the global talent and innovation landscape. With the rapid evolution of India's GCC ecosystem, Zyoin recognised the opportunity to create a platform that honours the organisations leading the way in shaping the future of work."

Supported by leading partners including SBI, WeWork India, CBRE, Adrenalin.hr, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, IIM Bangalore, eylys and FatakPay, the awards promise to be a high-impact gathering of the industry's most progressive minds.

Whether it's rethinking DEI, enabling digital transformation, or fostering human-centric leadership, the GCC Workplace Awards shine a spotlight on organisations that aren't just working harder, but working smarter, together.

Looking ahead, the GCC Workplace Awards will evolve into a powerful, community-driven movement, expanding into research, regional chapters, and partnerships with academia and policymakers. Workplace Awards envisions these awards becoming the definitive voice on workplace innovation over the next 3-5 years.

