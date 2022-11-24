India's most loved shapewear brand Adorna launches A-Club

Adorna, India's most loved shapewear brand online is launching the A-Club wherein the Club Members will be the privileged customers of Adorna and will enjoy loads of offers ranging from heavy discounts, free shipping, priority customer support, exchange facilities, double chances of winning Adorna's monthly lucky draw, etc. In the introductory offer for the early birds, all of this is being offered for an introductory pricing of just Rs1/day or Rs29/month. The brand also states that they will keep adding more and more offers to the A-Club members including exciting goodies and launch offers.

The company's offer page explains that for the A-Club members if a customer buys just 1 legging in a year, they still save Rs 202 considering their savings in product discounts, shipping discounts, and the membership fee paid throughout the year. And in case a customer buys a high-end product like Adorna's flagship Body Slimmer which is a full-body suit providing maximum compression, a customer would save as much as Rs 919. And these offers would be available to all the A-Club members throughout the year without any impact of seasonality or market conditions. The brand also emphasizes that the offer is available from the first month of subscription, so a customer is eligible for all the offers and benefits immediately after she pays the first month's fee of Rs 29.

The A-Club membership itself is also being offered at a steep discount of as much as 70% for the early birds. The fee which is slated to be Rs 99/month is being offered for just Rs 29/month for the very few early subscribers.

Ashish Agarwal, the founder, and CEO of Adorna Shapewear said, "I firmly believe that innovation and technology have to be in any brand's DNA for it to successfully delight their customers and hence become the most loved brand. With this thought and the intent to provide the best value for money to their customers, Adorna is launching A-Club, another first in the category."

Adorna has always been the front-runner when it comes to innovation in the shapewear industry. The pioneer to bring cotton-based and skin-friendly shapewear to India, Adorna was also the first brand to solve rolling down issues of Tummy Tuckers, the product which generally describes the category to the common man. The crotch open panty shapewear, dubbed as PeEasy Shapewear by Adorna was also one of the firsts in the country which helped the users to attend to nature calls without any difficulty. Adorna also took out the shapewear from the innerwear closet and positioned it in outerwear apparel through their unique ShApparel Leggings, the premium cotton leggings which also shape the tummy and lower body including thighs and legs.

Having served more than 2.5 lac customers already, Adorna cherishes the fact that they have never received any quality-related issues and all their orders were dispatched as per their commitments. This feat is perhaps the reason why they were able to make a place in the coveted list of top 500 Challenger Brands by Your Story and become the category bestsellers on Amazon India.

Shapewear is garments that are used as innerwear to appear in better shape. These are also helpful in weight reduction as they alarm the user whenever they tend to overeat, hence avoiding the overeating tendency which is the most common reason for extra weight gain. These apparels also enhance the body posture during workouts since they hold the extra fat/cellulite properly and lets the effect reach out appropriately thus making the daily workouts more productive and less painful. Shapewear also serves well as innerwear by smoothing out unwanted bulges and hence gives a better appearance when used with body-fitted dresses or party gowns. Team Adorna works day and night to help enhance the appearance since they firmly believe that everyone deserves the best.

For more informations, please visit:

Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn by using the handle @MyAdorna.

To become the privileged member of A-Club member at the introductory pricing, one must promptly visit the dedicated offer page on their website and sign up to become a member:

