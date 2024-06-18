FY 2024-25: India's Net Direct Tax Collections Surge by 21 Percent

New Delhi, June 18 India’s net direct tax collections have shot up by a robust 20.99 per cent for the financial year 2024-25 as of June 17 to Rs 4,62,664 crore, compared to Rs 3,82,414 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, according to the provisional figures released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

The net direct tax collection includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 1,80,949 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax (STT), at Rs 2,81,013 crore (net of refund). The provisional figures of gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the Financial Year 2024-25 stand at Rs 5,15,986 crore compared to Rs 4,22,295 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, showing a growth of 22.19 per cent over the collections of FYS 2023-24.

Total advance tax collections for the financial year 2024-25, as of June 17, stand at Rs 1,48,823 crore, compared to the corresponding figures of Rs 1,16,875 crore for the same period of the preceding fiscal, showing a growth of 27.34 per cent. The Advance Tax collection comprises Corporation Tax at Rs 1,14,353 crore and Personal Income Tax at Rs 34,470 crore.

Refunds amounting to Rs 53,322 crore have also been issued in the FY 2024-25 till June 17, which are 33.70 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year, according to the figures released by the Finance Ministry.

