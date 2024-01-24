India's No. 1 Skin Clinic Chain: Sakhiya Skin Clinic Brings Skin Relief to Lajpore Central Jail Inmates

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 24: Surat's Sakhiya Skin Clinic led by renowned dermatologist and Founder of Sakhiya Skin Clinic, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, reached out to a marginalized community often forgotten: the inmates of Lajpore Central Jail near Surat. About 270 inmates/detainee - siblings and 25 staff family members of the Lajpore Central Jail have benefited from the treatment at the Sadar Medical Camp, bringing a much-needed ray of hope and health into their lives. The medical camp was held under the esteemed presence of Jail Superintendent J.N. Desai, Deputy Superintendent PG Narwade, Deputy Superintendent D.P. Bhatt and the medical officers and staff of Lajpore Central Jail and it was a huge success.

Sakhiya Skin Clinic has 29 branches all over India in 16 cities and has treated over 5,00,000 patients.

Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya and his team of specialists spent a day meticulously examining each inmate's skin conditions, and diagnosing a range of issues caused by the harsh realities of prison life. "Many of us suffer from dry, itchy skin," shared an inmate battling a chronic eczema. "The doctors were kind and patient, explaining the causes of our problems and offering solutions we could follow within the jail environment."

The camp aimed not only at medical diagnosis but also at restoring dignity and self-esteem. The inmates and staff were treated for skin diseases such as fungal infection, scabies, Urticaria, Psoriasis, Eczema, Allergy etc.

Beyond immediate relief, Sakhiya Skin Clinic also provided the inmates with knowledge and self-care tools. "We offered them tips on hygiene practices, simple exercises to improve circulation, and dietary adjustments to promote healthy skin," explained Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya. "Providing them with knowledge, enables them to take charge of their well-being despite the constraints of their environment."

This initiative reflects Sakhiya Skin Clinic's dedication to inclusivity and social responsibility. "Everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their background or circumstances," Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya stated. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between medical expertise and underserved communities, spreading awareness and promoting well-being for all."

The camp at Lajpore Central Jail is a testament to the transformative power of medical outreach. It's a story not just about skin-deep solutions, but also about restoring dignity, hope, and a sense of self-worth for those often overlooked. As an inmate aptly concluded, "The doctors didn't just treat our skin; they treated us like human beings deserving of care and respect. That's something we won't forget."

