India’s November 2025 Exports Hit Three-Year High Despite US Tariffs

Despite US President Donald Trump imposing tariffs, America continues to purchase goods from India on a large scale. According to government data released on Monday, December 15, India’s exports rose by 19.4% to $38.1 billion in November 2025, marking the best performance in the last three years.

The US and China accounted for a major share of this export growth. During the same period, imports declined by 2% to $62.70 billion. As a result, the trade deficit fell by 2% to $24.60 billion in November, the lowest level since June.

India’s exports had fallen by 12% in October, making the November rebound positive news for the economy. Latest data shows that India’s exports to the US stood at around $7 billion in November 2025, registering a growth of 22.6%. This comes despite the US imposing tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods.

Strong demand from China

China imported goods worth $2.2 billion from India in November, a sharp 90% increase. This pushed China to become India’s third-largest export destination, overtaking the Netherlands.

In November, the US remained India’s top export destination, followed by the UAE, with China in third place. Demand for Indian engineering goods, electronic products and petroleum items remained strong across multiple markets.

Why Imports Declined

Experts attribute the rise in exports and the fall in imports to the end of the festive season, which led to lower domestic demand. Gold imports fell sharply by 59 percent in November, with purchases limited to just $4 billion.