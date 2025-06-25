India's opportunity to leverage its services, experience-driven sectors as engines of growth: NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) brought together senior representatives from leading financial institutions, steel and aluminium manufacturers, policymakers and regulatory bodies for the latest session in its Trade Roundtable Series, held at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Participants examined the impact of escalating tariff and non-tariff barriers on its strategically vital steel and aluminium industries while exploring the evolving role of trade finance in safeguarding industrial resilience.

During the roundtable discussion, Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange, highlighted India's opportunity to leverage its services and experience-driven sectors as engines of growth.

"Our strategy need not be reactionary. While we may work on improving goods exports with finance, technology upgradation, incentives, policies and trade deals, our services and experience-driven sectors have boundless potential and are key to shaping our global economic presence," he noted.

Experts then turned to specific challenges while negotiating favourable terms in free-trade agreements.

Key themes included enhancing GIFT City's global competitiveness, integrating UPI into trade finance, and ensuring a balanced approach to multinational and MSME interests.

Dr. Ramanand, Director of CPRG, highlighted that the roundtable represents a crucial step in forging cross-sector synergy.

"Continuous dialogue between economists, industry and institutions is essential to navigate the complexities of the global trade landscape. Our approach should be to build consensus among all the stakeholders while also holding India's economic interests as a priority," he emphasised.

CPRG's Trade Roundtable Series will continue with sector-specific dialogues in the coming weeks, informing India's long-term trade strategy amid an increasingly shifting geopolitical climate.

The next round of discussion will be held in Delhi on June 30, with stakeholders in the manufacturing and startup sectors.

