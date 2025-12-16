India’s paints industry set to touch $16.5 billion by 2030

New Delhi, Dec 16 India’s paints and coatings industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4 per cent till 2030, reaching nearly $16.5 billion in the next five years, up from $9.6 billion in 2024, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from Rubix Data Sciences (Rubix) said that the robust growth is supported by rapid urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, sustained infrastructure development and expanding housing construction.

Further, India’s position as the world’s third‑largest automobile market, and its efforts to reach top spot within five years, is also creating demand for automotive and industrial coatings, the report noted.

The central government’s housing schemes, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin, are also expected to be major growth drivers.

However, the report added that FY25 marked a turning point for the industry, exposing competitive pressure, margin stress and structural challenges across the value chain.

Leading paint manufacturers faced compressed margins, softer urban demand and intensified price‑based competition, as consumers increasingly traded down to value offerings.

Aggressive discounting and higher dealer incentives weighed on profitability, signalling a shift from a historically stable, brand-led market to a far more contested competitive environment, the report noted.

Smaller players — nearly 3,000 unorganised manufacturers — struggled with rising compliance costs, limited R&D investment, weak marketing and distribution budgets and made their survival difficult.

The industry has also seen disruption from new entrants and consolidation of larger players. Imports of paints, especially advanced industrial coatings and critical raw materials such as titanium dioxide and specialised resins stood at $219 million in the first half of FY26, 3.3 times larger than exports of $61 million.

India primarily exports paints to developing markets while importing advanced coatings from developed economies, data showed.

Solvent-based products constituted 84 per cent of exports and 75 per cent of imports, supported by strong industrial and automotive demand, even as eco-friendly, low-VOC paints gained ground.

The shift towards eco-friendly, low-VOC, and high-performance coatings, along with growing adoption of advanced materials and nanotechnology, is expected to redefine product portfolios and competitive strategies, the report noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor