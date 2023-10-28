India’s Premier Integrative Oncology Specialist: Dr. Sandeep Roy

New Delhi (India), October 28: In the realm of medical science, where innovation and dedication pave the path to progress, there are individuals who stand out as beacons of hope for those affected by the relentless grip of cancer. Dr. Sandeep Roy, an accomplished Integrative Oncology Specialist, has emerged as one such luminary in the field, dedicating 23 years of his life to improving cancer care. Born on May 15, 1976, in Nashik, India, Dr. Sandeep Roy’s journey from a humble beginning to the zenith of medical excellence is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the well-being of cancer patients and their families. He is hence called the “Pioneer of Integrative Oncology in India.”

Educational Odyssey

Dr. Roy’s educational voyage commenced at St. Xavier School, where he laid the initial bricks of his future in medicine. This was just the beginning of a remarkable journey that would eventually lead him to Bharati Vidyapeeth Pune, where he earned his MD in the Practice of Medicine. His thirst for knowledge and a deep-seated commitment to improving patient care took him overseas, where he underwent additional training as an Advanced Expertise in Mistletoe Therapy (AEMT) in Germany. This diverse educational background forms the bedrock of his unique approach to oncology.

Integrative Oncology Luminary

Dr. Sandeep Roy’s name is synonymous with Integrative Oncology. With over two decades of experience, he has become a pioneer in this field. Integrative Oncology is an approach that combines conventional and complementary therapies to provide holistic care for cancer patients. Dr. Roy’s commitment to this approach has been instrumental in transforming the landscape of cancer care in India.

Professional Journey

Dr. Sandeep Roy has been actively practicing medicine for over two decades. His primary occupation is that of a doctor, but his work extends far beyond the conventional boundaries of medical practice. He is widely known for his pioneering work in Integrative Oncology, a holistic approach to cancer treatment that combines traditional and complementary therapies.

Among his notable works is his groundbreaking research in Alternative Cancer Care, where he has sought to provide patients with more options and better outcomes. He has particularly gained recognition for his work in Mistletoe Therapy for Cancer Management, which has shown promise in enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients.

Dr. Roy’s impact is not limited to India; patients from 42 countries and across India have sought his advice and treatment. His reputation extends well beyond the borders of his homeland, establishing him as a global figure in the world of integrative oncology.

Mistletoe Therapy: A Game-Changer

Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Roy is celebrated for introducing Mistletoe Therapy for Cancer Management in India. This alternative therapy has gained international recognition for its potential to enhance the well-being of cancer patients and alleviate the side effects of conventional cancer treatments. Mistletoe Therapy is a testament to Dr. Roy’s innovative spirit and his relentless pursuit of better treatment options for cancer patients. Mistletoe Therapy is the 2nd most studied mode of cancer management after the conventional ones and can be very well used in all stages of cancer from the early to the last stage. Mistletoe therapy acn be used either with chemotherapy to enahance the effect and act as a complementary therapy or as an indivisual therapy when patients are not eligible for conventional treatment or willingly wish to avoid it. Mistletoe Therapy can improve the quality of life and increase the span of life of cancer patients to a great extent even in stage IV.

A Patented Breakthrough

Notably, Dr. Sandeep Roy holds a patent for the oral formulation of Mistletoe extracts for cancer management in India. This groundbreaking achievement underscores his dedication to improving the lives of cancer patients. The patented oral formulation represents a significant step forward in the accessibility of Mistletoe Therapy and its potential to benefit a broader range of individuals battling cancer.

Indian Institute of Integrative Oncology

Beyond his medical practice, Dr. Sandeep Roy is the founder and owner of the Indian Institute of Integrative Oncology. This institution serves as a hub for education and research in the field, training future generations of medical professionals and researchers dedicated to advancing cancer care. Dr. Roy’s commitment to education is shaping the future of oncology in India.

Family Man and Inspiration

Dr. Roy’s dedication extends beyond the hospital walls. He is a devoted family man, married to Dr. Sonali Sandeep Roy, and a loving father to their daughter, Tulika Sandeep Roy. His parents, Satyadev Ashutosh Roy and Shanti Satyadev Roy.His sister, Mrs. Poonam Sinha, is married and settled in Hyderabad, have been a constant source of support and inspiration throughout his journey. The values instilled in him by his family have undoubtedly played a significant role in his unwavering commitment to his profession and his patients.

Global Conferences and Seminars

Dr. Sandeep Roy is not just a practitioner; he is also a dedicated scholar and teacher. He has actively participated in various conferences and seminars, both in India and internationally. Notable events include:

2nd International Conference on Holistic Medicine, Kottayam, Kerala (2012): Dr. Roy shared his insights on holistic medicine, shedding light on the power of complementary therapies in the healing process.

International Conference on Emerging Trends in Biomarker Research – Prospects and Challenges, Hyderabad (2013): Dr. Roy’s presence at this conference highlighted his commitment to staying at the forefront of medical research.

2nd International Mistletoe Meet, Rosenfeld, Germany (2014): His participation in international events such as this demonstrates his desire to learn and share knowledge on a global platform.

1st International Conference on Integrative Oncology, Nashik, India (2016): This event showcased Dr. Roy’s commitment to improving the state of cancer care in India and beyond.

3rd International Mistletoe Meet, Rosenfeld, Germany (2016): Dr. Roy’s presence at this event reflects his dedication to advancing the field of mistletoe therapy.

1st International Integrated Oncology Training Including Mistletoe Therapy, Mumbai (2017): Dr. Roy’s involvement in training future generations of medical practitioners underscores his commitment to the dissemination of knowledge.

1st International Ayush Conference, Dubai (2017): This conference was a testament to Dr. Roy’s global impact in the field of integrative medicine.

3rd International Conference on Integrative Oncology, Nashik, India (2018): The event emphasized the ongoing dedication of Dr. Roy to improving cancer care in his home country.

4th Integrated Medicine Meet, Rosenfeld, Germany (2018): His presence at this global event highlighted his desire to learn and collaborate with the best minds in the field.

Conferences Organized

Dr. Sandeep Roy is not only an attendee but also an organizer of important conferences in the field of integrative oncology. These include:

1st International Conference on Integrative Oncology (2016)

2nd International Conference on Integrative Oncology (2017)

3rd International Conference on Integrative Oncology (2018)

4th International Conference on Integrative Oncology (2020)

He was the session Chairman at the World Conference on Integrative Oncology in Ludwigsberg, Germany, 2023. Additionally, he has served as the organizing chairman for the world’s first webinar-certified course for Mistletoe Therapy for Cancer Treatment. This initiative further exemplifies his commitment to educating and training others in the field.

Published Work

Dr. Sandeep Roy has also contributed to the literary world of medicine. His book, titled “Integrative Oncology. If you supress, Your Cells will Express,” is forthcoming. This publication is expected to offer valuable insights into his groundbreaking mistletoe therapy and integrative approach to cancer care.

Several of his research papers have been published in reputed Intrenational Medical Journals.

Reaching Out to Dr. Sandeep Roy

For those seeking to connect with Dr. Sandeep Roy and learn more about his work, he can be contacted via email at iiionashik@gmail.com , dr_roysandeep@yahoo.com. His institution’s website, www.iiio.co.in, is a valuable resource for information on his research and services. If you have any inquiries, Dr. Roy’s dedicated team can be reached at +919112288234/ +918793989780.

A Legacy of Hope

Dr. Sandeep Roy’s dedication to improving cancer care, his pioneering work in Integrative Oncology, and his innovative approach to Mistletoe Therapy have undoubtedly made a lasting impact on the field of medicine and the lives of cancer patients and their families. His legacy continues to grow, and he remains a beacon of hope in the fight against cancer.

In the heart of Nashik, India, Dr. Sandeep Roy continues to light the way for cancer patients, proving that innovation, dedication, and a commitment to holistic care can make a world of difference in the battle against cancer. His journey is a testament to the power of one individual’s unwavering dedication to making the world a better place for those in need.

