India's Premier Online Trading Summit Money Expo India Is Announced: Discover, Network, Succeed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: India's stock market, the world's fourth-largest equities market, boasts 200 million active traders and investors. Money Expo India will feature leading Indian stockbrokers such as 5Paisa, Dhan, Fyers, ICICI Securities, and Mprofit, showcasing their groundbreaking broking services that are transforming the market.

Money Expo, India's premier stock markets event, returns for its third edition, set to be the largest gathering of traders and investors in Mumbai. Scheduled for August 17-18, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre, this year's expo promises to be the largest event of its kind, welcoming over 15,000 attendees from more than 120 companies.

This highly anticipated event underscores the importance of Asia as a hub for growth and innovation in the global digital asset ecosystem. The conference will feature headline speakers and high-profile sponsors, highlighting the growth and innovation driving the stock markets.

Following the success of previous editions, Money Expo India continues to provide unparalleled networking opportunities. Vikrant Dale, VP of Growth at Bigul, highlighted the value of interacting with the right audience, stating, "Money Expo is a great platform for networking with a lot of customers from related fields who have queries, making it a good opportunity for us."

Ghadeer Ibrahim, Head of Market Research and Sales at MENA, emphasized Mumbai's significance for investors, particularly in gold and diamonds. "We met very good clients in Mumbai, fostering strong relationships which are crucial for market growth," she said.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a defining event in the trading and investment landscape. Join us at Money Expo India 2024 and connect with industry leaders and innovators.

