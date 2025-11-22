India’s PSUs target 900 KTPA capacity of green hydrogen by 2030

New Delhi, Nov 22 Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that India is building "trust in every molecule of hydrogen".

The Minister added that the country's public sector units (PSUs) target an overall capacity of 900 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) by 2030.

The minister highlighted the progress under the Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme (GHCI) and that state energy companies will save the country Rs 1 lakh crore in imports.

"India is building trust in every molecule of hydrogen. The Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme (GHCI), launched in April 2025, ensures hydrogen is genuinely green -- produced using renewable power with emissions below 2 kg carbon dioxide per kg," Puri posted on social media platform X.

"PSUs like IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited), BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited), ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited), NRL (Numaligarh Refinery Limited), and CPCL (Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited) are developing 900 KTPA capacity by 2030, helping replace grey hydrogen and save Rs 1 lakh crore in imports," the Union Minister added.

The post follows government claims that the country will command 10 per cent of the global green hydrogen demand by 2030.

Union Minister Shripad Y. Naik said earlier in November that India is steadily advancing toward 500 GW of non‑fossil capacity by 2030 and net‑zero emissions by 2070.

The minister added that India’s installed non-fossil-fuel-based power generation capacity has reached nearly 260 GW, led by solar and wind energy.

The minister highlighted the National Green Hydrogen Mission’s transition from planning to implementation, with incentive schemes worth Rs 17,000 crore and projects awarded for 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing and 862,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production.

