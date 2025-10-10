India's rapid 5G rollout shows strong potential for 6G development: Prof Marina, University of Edinburgh

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The rapid rollout of 5G in India is commendable and reflects the country's strong potential in developing next-generation communication technologies like 6G, said Prof Mahesh Marina from the University of Edinburgh.

In an exclusive conversation withon the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Prof Marina highlighted India's remarkable progress in the telecom sector, saying, "The rapid rollout of 5G is commendable, and I think that also is an indicator of the potential for what India can do in the 6G context. I think obviously with telecoms connectivity, this is not specific to one nation. A lot of it relies on economies of scale and at a global level, interoperability is important. So to engage at the global level, to be having that influence, I think that's the key."

He highlighted that global collaboration and interoperability will play a crucial role in shaping the 6G landscape, emphasizing that India's ability to influence global telecom developments will be key to its leadership in this space.

Speaking further about the upcoming 6G rollout in India and the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Prof Marina said, "There is huge potential in what is happening in IMC (Indian Mobile Congress), as well as the commitment from the Prime Minister and the development of 6G. It seems like a huge endorsement of the path towards making India a leader in 6G, and AI is an integral part of that."

He added that while these are still early days for 6G development, India's strong foundation through 5G and the government's active push for advanced technologies provide a positive outlook for the future.

"These are early days for how that potential will be realised, but I believe there is great potential," Prof Marina said, adding, "I'm not aware of the situation in India, but the rapid rollout of 5G is commendable, and it is also an indicator of the potential for what India can do in the 6G context."

Prof Marina's remarks come at a time when India is positioning itself as a major player in the global 6G race, with strong focus on innovation, AI integration, and international collaboration through platforms like the India Mobile Congress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor