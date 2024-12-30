India's Real Estate Shines in 2024 - Growth, Innovation, and a Spotlight on Brokers

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: The year 2024 has marked a transformative period for India's real estate sector, with impressive growth across office spaces, residential markets, and investment flows. The industry's resilience and adaptability have once again demonstrated why it continues to be a cornerstone of India's economic strength.

India's office real estate market has experienced an exceptional performance, with 53.3 million sq. ft. of leasing activity recorded between January and September. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune were the frontrunners, accounting for an impressive 66% of the total supply. A key driver of this demand has been the growing presence of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), which now represent 38% of the leasing activity.

The dream of homeownership continued to thrive as over 225,000 units were sold in the first nine months of 2024, driven by 215,000 new launches. What's truly exciting is the growing appetite for premium and luxury housing, which now makes up 16% of all sales, a significant leap from just 6% in 2019.

Big money has been flowing into India's real estate, with equity capital reaching record levels. The Delhi-NCR region emerged as a hotspot for investors, while 70% of the inflows targeted land development and office spaces, reaffirming the sector's long-term potential.

In a landmark move, the Maharashtra government has mandated the inclusion of broker names in sale deeds.

This step not only ensures transparency but also recognizes the critical role brokers play in making property transactions smooth and successful.

India's real estate journey in 2024 is a testament to collaboration and innovation. Developers, brokers, and policymakers are working together to shape a sector that's not just growing but thriving. With initiatives like those by Palladian Partners, the focus on brokers ensures a future where everyone in the ecosystem benefits. 2024 is proof that when the real estate community comes together, the possibilities are endless.

