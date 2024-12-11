India’s renewable energy capacity logs 14.2 pc growth at 213.7 GW

New Delhi, Dec 11 India’s total non-fossil fuel installed capacity reached 213.70 GW in November, marking an impressive 14.2 per cent growth from 187.05 GW in the same month last year, the government said on Wednesday.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) reported significant progress in India’s renewable energy sector from November 2023 to November 2024, underscoring the country’s commitment to achieving its clean energy targets in line with the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the total non-fossil fuel capacity, which includes both installed and pipeline projects, surged to 472.90 GW, a substantial 28.5 per cent increase from the previous year’s 368.15 GW.

During FY24-25, a total of 14.94 GW of new RE capacity was added till November 2024, nearly doubling the 7.54 GW added during the same period in FY23-24, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

In November 2024 alone, 2.3 GW of new capacity was added— marking a dramatic fourfold increase from the 566.06 MW added in November 2023.

India’s renewable energy sector has seen widespread growth across all major categories.

Solar power continues to lead, with installed capacity rising from 72.31 GW in 2023 to 94.17 GW in 2024, a robust growth of 30.2 per cent.

Including pipeline projects, total solar capacity surged by 52.7 per cent, reaching 261.15 GW in 2024, compared to 171.10 GW in 2023. Wind power also made notable contributions, with installed capacity rising from 44.56 GW in 2023 to 47.96 GW in 2024, reflecting a growth of 7.6 per cent.

According to the ministry, total wind capacity, including pipeline projects, increased by 17.4 per cent, from 63.41 GW in 2023 to 74.44 GW in 2024.

Bioenergy and hydroelectric projects also made steady contributions to the renewable energy mix. Bioenergy capacity rose from 10.84 GW in 2023 to 11.34 GW in 2024, reflecting a growth of 4.6 per cent. Small hydro projects saw a slight increase, from 4.99 GW in 2023 to 5.08 GW in 2024, with total capacity, including pipeline projects, reaching 5.54 GW.

Large hydroelectric projects grew incrementally, with installed capacity rising from 46.88 GW in 2023 to 46.97 GW in 2024, and total capacity, including pipeline projects, increasing to 67.02 GW from 64.85 GW in the previous year.

In nuclear energy, installed nuclear capacity grew from 7.48 GW in 2023 to 8.18 GW in 2024, while the total capacity, including pipeline projects, remained steady at 22.48GW.

