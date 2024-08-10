India’s renowned luxury furniture brand, Durian, opens its first store in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

New Delhi (India), August 10: India’s leading furniture brand, Durian, has arrived in God’s Own Country, bringing its renowned style and quality to Thiruvananthapuram. This marks the brand’s first venture into Kerala, making luxurious furniture more accessible than ever for residents. The new store boasts a convenient location at Kesavadasapuram-Ulloor Road, inviting customers to explore Durian’s exquisite furniture collections. Owned by Mr. Biju Thomas, Director, Thomson Group, the store officially opened its doors on July 24th, 2024.

Spanning an area of 4500 sq. ft., this new store offers a wide range of home and office furniture, including sofas, recliners, beds, dining sets, storage solutions, and office furniture. Durian Furniture is a trusted name in the industry, known for their unwavering commitment to using top-notch materials, classic designs, versatile styles, and exceptional craftsmanship. This dedication to creating enduring furniture is evident in every piece.

Durian presents a diverse and exquisite range of furniture, all meticulously crafted to meet and exceed the highest quality standards. The collection features an array of luxury home furniture, including opulent sofas, elegant dining sets, and a serene bedroom collection. In addition, Durian Furniture offers a plethora of premium office and home office furniture, from sophisticated study table designs to ergonomic office chairs. Each piece is designed to enhance both living and working spaces with unparalleled style and comfort.

Shopping at Durian Furniture is an exceptional experience. Knowledgeable staff members, led by Manager Mr. Sunil, are on hand to provide expert guidance, helping customers find the perfect pieces to complement their living spaces. The brand also offers flexible payment options, including easy EMIs, making quality furniture more affordable than ever. Hassle-free delivery and installation services further enhance the overall shopping journey. To underscore their commitment to quality, Durian Furniture confidently offers a 5-year warranty, thereafter dedicated service from Thomson Group.

In celebration of their illustrious heritage, Durian Furniture is delighted to announce exclusive inaugural discounts on select home and office furniture. This allows customers to invest in high-quality, long-lasting furniture designed to remain stylish and relevant for years to come.

For those searching for premium luxury furniture in Thiruvananthapuram, Durian Furniture stands as the ultimate destination. The perfect blend of high-quality furniture and a delightful shopping experience elevates your purchase to another level of satisfaction.

Address: M/s Thomson Home Depot, TC 14/4332, Cordial Emerald, Kesavadasapuram-Ulloor Road, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695004

