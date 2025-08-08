India's Rising Pastry Stars Shine at 4th Junior Pastry India Cup 2025, APCA Gurgaon Wins title

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 8: The 4th Junior Pastry India Cup (JPIC) 2025 concluded on a sweet high at the IHE Expo, Greater Noida, after 2 days of creativity, flavour, and innovation with Team ACPA Gurgaon winning the coveted title. Organized by Hammer Management & Marketing Services and IHE Expo, the event celebrated India's brightest young pastry talents, who turned the theme "Music & Melody" into edible masterpieces. The 2-day event was presented by MILLAC from Lakeland Dairies which is imported and distributed in India by EuroFoods and powered by ZION International Food Ingredients Pvt Ltd who are leading manufacturers of premium cake premixes and bakery essentials.

Participants drew inspiration from genres such as jazz, classical, rock, and opera, crafting desserts that captured emotion, rhythm, and harmony, creating a true symphony of flavour, form, and presentation. Team APCA Gurugram which consisted of Karanpreet Singh, Khushi Kaushal with Mentor Chef Sehaj Ghuman emerged as champions, earning the honour of representing India at the Junior Pastry World Cup 2026 at SIGEP WORLD, Rimini, Italy. The team secured their place among India's finest pastry innovators.

Ramanjyot Singh, Director Eurofoods shared, "We at Euro Foods, official importers and distributors of MILLAC are proud to have partnered with the 4th Junior Pastry India Cup, a platform that not only celebrates the immense talent of young pastry chefs but also fosters innovation, precision, and artistic expression in the world of desserts. Over the two days, we witnessed remarkable creativity and dedication from participants who are the future of India's patisserie landscape. Supporting such initiatives aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence in the culinary industry and to empowering the next generation of chefs."

The Junior Pastry World Cup is a prestigious international team competition for chefs under 26, offering young talents an opportunity to showcase their skills, exchange ideas, and gain global exposure. Acting as its preparatory ground, JPIC 2025 brought together 24 young pastry chefs across 8 teams from leading hotels and culinary institutes in Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Gurugram, and Jaipur. Over six challenging rounds, participants displayed technical mastery and artistic storytelling through plated desserts, chocolate showpieces, and sugar artistry.

Speaking at the 4th Junior India Pastry Cup Sanjay Anand, Director, Hammer Group, shared, "What we witnessed was nothing short of spectacular. Each creation wasn't just a dessertit was a performance, a story, a piece of art. These young chefs proved that pastry in India has moved far beyond decoration; it's a serious craft that combines precision, emotion, and cultural expression. We're proud to offer this platform to nurture such talent and prepare them for the world stage."

Members from APCA Gurugram jointly echoed their sentiments stating, "Winning the Junior Pastry India Cup 2025 feels like a dream come true. Competing against such incredible talent pushed us to dig deep and create something truly meaningful. The theme 'Music & Melody' inspired us to express emotion through every element on the plate. Representing India on the world stage in Rimini is not just an honourit's a responsibility we are proud to carry."

JPIC 2025 has continued its mission to shape the future of India's baking and culinary excellence, it remains a vital launchpad for next-gen chefs, bridging skill gaps and fuelling the country's global culinary aspirations. The event was judged by an esteemed panel of culinary icons including Chef Parvinder Singh, Chef Balendra Singh, and Chef Eureka Araujo, who guided and evaluated the participants with expertise and encouragement.

Rajat Taneja, Director & Editor Hammer Group, further added, "Competitions such as JIPC 2025 are the foundation of giving the Indian pastry talent a global platform. These will help in creating the recognition for Indian Bakery Arts which have been existing since a long time."

These events are more than just competitionsthey're culinary accelerators, nurturing India's next generation of chefs and bakers. By offering platforms that demand skill, creativity, and innovation, the IHE Expo continues to fuel ambition, elevate standards, and shape the future of India's culinary industry.

