India's Roads at the Crossroads: Traffic Infratech Expo 2025 to Showcase Smarter, Safer and Sustainable Mobility Solutions

New Delhi [India], October 1: India's infrastructure is witnessing an unprecedented transformation with significant strides in highways, urban transport and smart mobility solutions. Over the last decade, the country has nearly doubled its national highway network, while new metro corridors, expressways and multi-modal transport systems are reshaping urban connectivity, Alongside this rapid development, the challenges of urban congestion, road safety, parking management and sustainability have grown, making intelligent transport systems (ITS), road safety innovations and smart city mobility solutions critical for India's next phase of growth.

Traffic Infratech Expo 2025 is scheduled from 7th to 9th October 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It is bringing together the B2G - government and industry engagement on one platform. The event brings together over 300+ brands across key product categories, including ITS/Telematics, Toll & Fare, Road Safety, Security & Surveillance, Road Infrastructure, and Parking Management. Organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India & Virtual Info Systems (VIS Group) Pvt Ltd, the expo will bring together government representatives, city planners, policy makers and technology providers converging with over 300 brands showcasing innovations across traffic management, ITS, road construction, parking automation, EV mobility and AI-driven surveillance systems.

The Smart Mobility Conference on 7th & 8th October will complement the exhibition with panels on sustainable highways, barrierless tolling, urban parking, and road safety, featuring insights from HOA(I), IHMCL, CUMTA, ITS India Forum, and other authorities. Attendees can look forward to new product launches featuring advanced, scalable solutions for traffic management, smart cities and sustainable urban mobility.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with Traffic Infratech Expo, is hosting a stakeholder meet on "Transforming Transportation for the Future." The half-day session will see an MoU signed between CDAC and ICAT to boost indigenous technology development in the automotive sector. Keynotes will be delivered by experts on Digital Twin for Mobility and Building Transportation Solutions with Local Technologies. A panel discussion will further explore strategic support for homegrown technology solutions in the transportation sector.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: "India is at the cusp of an infrastructure revolution, but the real success lies in ensuring that growth is sustainable, safe and smart. Through Traffic Infratech Expo and its concurrent shows, we are creating a neutral platform where technology providers, government authorities and decision-makers can exchange ideas and implement scalable solutions for urban and highway mobility. The voices of exhibitors clearly indicate that the market is ready for large-scale adoption of homegrown intelligent systems."

Adding further perspective, Mr Jayprakash Nair, Managing Director, Virtual Info Systems Pvt Ltd, shared: "The concurrent shows - Parking Infratech, Road Infratech, and Smart Mobility Conference under Traffic Infratech Expo - are designed to provide a 360-degree view of the entire mobility ecosystem. The industry is calling for integrated solutions, and this platform is where real partnerships and projects take shape. We are confident that this year's edition will spark conversations and collaborations that directly influence policy and infrastructure rollouts."

Key highlights from the participants:

India's Smart Mobility Push: Exhibitors will showcase AI-powered traffic monitoring, real-time data platforms, EV charging, and integrated urban mobility solutions. The focus is on proven, scalable technologies that move beyond pilot projects. In parking, the shift is toward tech-driven, digitally integrated systems supporting EV infrastructure and urban planning.

Market Readiness: Exhibitors report strong demand for indigenous, scalable solutions. Indian cities are prioritising cost-effective smart mobility tools adapted to local road conditions, traffic density, and mixed traffic flows, signalling a shift toward practical, homegrown innovation.

Parking & Urban Mobility: With congestion costing Indian cities an estimated INR 1.5 lakh crore annually, exhibitors will unveil sensor-based parking, automated valet systems, and payment-integrated solutions. Widespread adoption could free up as much as 30% of urban road space.

Road Safety & Enforcement: Road fatalities remain high, and exhibitors will present AI-enabled enforcement cameras, IoT-based crash detection, and intelligent speed management systems. Integrated deployment on India's highways could reduce accidents in high-risk zones by up to 40%.

Digital-First Ecosystem: Traffic management is no longer just physical infrastructure. Real-time updates, predictive analytics, and unified command centres are becoming the backbone of urban mobility, with live demonstrations at the expo showing how cities can leverage data for safer, more efficient roads.

For the exhibitors, the expo is more than just a showcase - it serves as a pulse check of where India's infrastructure ecosystem is headed. Few participants expressed that the market has moved beyond pilot projects, with customers now seeking proven and scalable solutions that can be replicated across cities. In the parking technology space, too, there is a visible shift in mindset where parking is no longer seen merely as real estate but as a technology-driven service, increasingly integrated with digital payments, EV charging facilities, and urban planning frameworks.

Leading Indian companies on display include Prama India, Superwave Communications, Videonetics, Greentech ITS, Aditya Infotech (CP Plus), Kent ITS, Norden Communication, DataCorp Traffic, Samriddhi Automations and MetroCount. The expo also features international participation from Australia, Denmark, Germany, Mexico, Slovakia, Taiwan, the UAE, and the USA, highlighting its global relevance.

The expo is backed by MoRTH, MeitY, and Digital India, with special support from NHAI and CRRI (CSIR), and supported by associations including NHBF and the Association of State Road Transport. The platform facilitates government-industry engagement, knowledge exchange, and the adoption of innovative technologies, reflecting India's commitment to safer, smarter, and more efficient transport systems.

