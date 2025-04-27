India's secondary real estate market grows to 43% share by FY25: Square Yards

New Delhi [India], April 27 : The secondary real estate market in India has gained considerable traction, with its share increasing from 38 per cent in the pre-pandemic period to 43 per cent in the Financial Year 2025 (FY25), said a report by real estate consultancy firm Square Yards.

The secondary market refers to the buying and selling of properties that have already been owned or occupied.

Observing the outcome of the report, Tanuj Shori, CEO and Founder, Square Yards said, "Interestingly, our data reveals that the growth isn't limited to primary demand alone. This growing preference for ready-to-move-in homesparticularly in well-connected and established locationshas steered more buyers toward the secondary segment."

"The uptick in secondary sales is evident not only in terms of market share but also in absolute transaction volumes. Looking ahead, we anticipate this dual-track momentum to persist, with sustained demand continuing to drive growth across both the primary and secondary residential markets," the Square Yards Founder and CEO said.

As per Square Yards latest report, "Primary Vs Secondary: Unpacking Demand Trends in India's Residential Market", the total number of registered residential transactions with Inspector General of Registration (IGR) across key Indian cities increased from 3.07 lakh units in FY 2019 to 5.44 lakh units in FY 2025, marking a 77 per cent rise.

The report also highlights that the primary market transactions took the highest share of 57 per cent, while the secondary market took the remaining 43 per cent in FY 2025. Primary residential transactions refer to the first sale of a property directly from the developer to the buyer, typically involving new or under-construction homes.

The analysis covers seven major cities: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida & Greater Noida, Pune, and Thane.

In volume terms, secondary transactions rose from 1.22 lakh units in FY 2019 to 2.33 lakh units in FY 2025.

During the same period, primary market transactions increased from 1.84 lakh units to 3.11 lakh units, the data suggests.

