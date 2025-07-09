India's share in global market recovered in June to 4% from 16-month low of 3.6% in Feb: Motilal Oswal

New Delhi [India], July 9 : India's share in the global market capitalisation rose to 4 per cent in June 2025, recovering from a 16-month low of 3.6 per cent in February 2025, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The report highlighted that India continues to be among the top 10 contributors to the global equity market, reflecting the growing strength and resilience of its stock markets.

It stated, "India's share of the global market cap at 4 per cent, after touching a 16-month low in Feb'25".

The report showed that the top 10 countries together make up 82.5 per cent of the global market capitalisation as of June 2025.

Among these, the United States holds the highest share with 48.2 per cent, followed by China at 8.0 per cent, Japan at 5.3 per cent, and Hong Kong at 4.8 per cent.

India stands at the fifth position with a 4 per cent share in the world's total market cap, ahead of countries like Canada (2.7 per cent), the UK (2.6 per cent), France (2.5 per cent), Germany (2.3 per cent), and Taiwan (2.0 per cent).

The report also showed the long-term trend in India's market cap share. In June 2013, India's contribution had fallen to a low of 1.6 per cent, but since then, it has shown a steady rise.

The average share of India in the global market cap over the last 15 years has been 2.8 per cent, which means the current 4 per cent is significantly higher than the historical average.

India's market cap had touched a recent high of 4.6 per cent in late 2024 before slipping to 3.6 per cent in February 2025. The recovery in June shows renewed investor confidence and a positive outlook for Indian equities.

The report highlighted the growing influence of India in global financial markets in recent years and signals a positive trend for investors and the broader economy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor