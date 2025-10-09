India's smartphone exports touch $13.4 billion in H1FY26 up 59 pc

New Delhi, Oct 9 India's smartphone exports touched $13.4 billion in the first half of FY26 (April to September), marking a 59 per cent jump from $8.5 billion in the same period last year, according to industry estimates.

This growth is primarily attributed to iPhone production under the PLI scheme — designed to offset India's cost disadva­ntages. Apple's iPhone exports totalled approximately $10 billion, accounting for over 75 per cent of shipments in the first half of the year.

In September alone, a threefold increase in smartphone exports to the US pushed total exports to $1.7 billion—the highest monthly growth recorded so far compared to FY25. The exports in September grew 87 per cent compared to $923 million exported in September 2024.

Further smartphone exports to the US rose from $258 million in September last year to a record $900 million last month, when the US accounted for 52.3 per cent of total smartphone exports.

According to a recent statement by the India Cellular and Electronics Association, August and September are typically among the lowest export months due to upcoming product launches and scheduled machine retrofits. Consumers worldwide also hold back purchases during this period, waiting for new models and subsequent discounts on older versions. Exports usually pick up again by mid-October, the industry body said.

The PLI scheme ends for Apple in March 2026 and has already ended for Samsung in FY25. Samsung’s smartphone exports fell in H1FY26 compared to the same period last year.

Electronics, particularly smartphones, have been a rare bright spot for Indian exports this year, despite headwinds from the US administration's 50 per cent tariffs, which exclude smartphones.

Meanwhile, Apple’s vendors continue to expand their production footprint in India, with two new iPhone assembly plants recently becoming operational. This has coincided with strong domestic sales of the new iPhone 17.

However, industry experts warn that maintaining the current export surge depends on policy continuity, the outcome of US–China trade negotiations and tariff changes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor