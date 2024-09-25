India's solar PV module manufacturing capacity increases from 2.3 GW to 67 GW under 10 years of Make In India

New Delhi [India], September 25 : India's solar PV module manufacturing capacity has increased from 2.3 GW to 67 GW in the last 10 years because of measures taken under Make In India initiatives, the Ministry of Renewable said.

Furthermore, 48 GW of fully or partially integrated solar PV module manufacturing projects are currently under implementation under the solar PLI scheme, the ministry said as "Make in India" initiative of Government of India completes 10 years,

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi posted on X " India's renewable energy sector has contributed immensely to the #10YearsOfMakeInIndia. From PLI to VGF, we are extending all possible support to our domestic industries. We are committed to establishing India as a major global player in the complete value chain of clean energy solutions."

In a statement, the ministry said that one of the key focuses of the Government is to support and incentivize domestic manufacturing in the renewable energy sector.

"Several measures have been taken by the Union Government to promote the domestic manufacturing of renewable energy equipment, such as solar PV modules, cells, and upstream components like ingots, wafers, and polysilicon," the statement read.

These efforts also include the manufacturing of wind turbines, electrolysers for green hydrogen production, and battery energy storage systems for utility-scale electricity storage applications.

Solar PV manufacturing remains a significant focus of the Government's efforts, the ministry said.

"The Government is committed to making India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) in solar PV manufacturing and establishing India as a major player in the global value chain. This commitment is demonstrated by the Rs. 24,000 crores outlay for the PLI Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules and additional policy interventions, such as the imposition of basic customs duties and domestic content requirements," the ministry said in the statement.

"Since 2014, India's installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity has grown from 2.3 GW to approximately 67 GW, thanks to various measures under the "Make in India" initiative. This increase makes India capable of meeting domestic demand while also catering to exports," it added.

The country has seen rapid growth in solar PV module production capacity, jumping from 8 GW in 2021 to 67 GW per year in the last 3.5 years alone.

"Furthermore, over 48 GW of fully or partially integrated solar PV module manufacturing projects are currently under implementation under the solar PLI scheme. Once completed, these projects will attract an investment of approximately Rs. 1.1 lakh crores and create direct employment for around 45,000 people," the statement said.

