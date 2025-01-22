India's strategic advantage in GCCs highlighted at WEF 2025

Davos, Jan 22 India's strategic advantage in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) was highlighted at a session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry as part of the brainstorming at the WEF meet here on Wednesday.

Nadir Godrej, Chairman & Managing Director, Godrej Industries Ltd, said, “India’s strong startup ecology is an opportunity for collaboration. Academia, government and industry can collaborate on new technology. If all of us go to full length, GCCs will go from strength to strength.”

He also highlighted that India is strong in ESG (environmental governance and social) and there is much progress in green energy.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC, said, “GCCs in India emerged because of cost arbitrage but this is no longer the case now. Moreover, there have been very significant efforts being made to make sure that inclusivity and wholesome growth is achieved to make sure that GCC is spread across the country.”

Mentioning potential areas of collaboration, Girish P. Ramachandran, Chair, CII India Business Forum, Singapore and President-Growth Markets, Tata Consultancy Services said, “Countries across the globe can collaborate with India and India's skill development initiatives like the Skill India Mission and partner with Indian academic institutions."

He also underscored that GCCs are no longer limited only to tier one cities and we have huge amounts of talent holding across the whole country.

“Besides, India's leadership and digital transformation make it an ideal location for all to invest in the country. So, as we continue to grow, innovate and lead, India's GCCs will remain central to driving our global progress,” he added.

Speaking at the session, Telangana IT & Electronics Minister D. Sridhar Babu said, “The Government of Telangana is working to put young Indians in Skills' University for training, coaching and tutoring that is required to upskill and reskill employees as well as people who would like to know about new technologies. This has already started, and it is absolutely industry-driven where the government only acts as a facilitator.”

Emphasizing the importance of staying ahead in technological advancements, he added, “As the world is witnessing the next wave of revolution right now in terms of technology, India should be proud of the talent that we have, and we need to focus on how we move this talent to the next level”.

“We have upscaled our talent to the next level and have become centres of innovation and accelerators. Today, almost every state in India is in the drive for new technologies, operating technologies or developing centres of excellence. The Government of India over a period of 2-3 decades has introduced initiatives like Make in India and Digital India which have provided a big platform for each and every state to further move forward,” he added.

