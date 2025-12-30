India's structural growth story intact amid global uncertainty: UBS report

New Delhi [India], December 30 : India continues to stand out as one of the most resilient growth stories among major economies, supported by domestic demand, easing inflationary pressures, and leadership across key sectors, according to UBS's latest "Year Ahead" outlook report.

UBS highlights that emerging economies with strong internal drivers are better positioned to navigate global volatility, and India remains a prime beneficiary of this trend.

The report notes that "countries with large domestic markets and structural reform momentum are likely to outperform over the medium term," a category in which India features prominently.

On growth, UBS underscores the strength of domestic demand as a key differentiator.

The report states that "consumption-led economies with improving investment cycles are expected to maintain relatively higher growth rates despite external headwinds."

India's expanding middle class and steady investment momentum continue to support this outlook.

Inflation dynamics are also turning favourable. UBS observes that "inflation has moderated meaningfully from recent peaks across several emerging markets," adding that this trend creates space for policy stability. The report further notes that "easing price pressures should support real income growth and consumption," reinforcing India's macroeconomic stability.

India's policy framework and reform trajectory remain supportive of long-term expansion. UBS notes that "structural reforms implemented over recent years continue to improve productivity and formalisation," helping strengthen the economy's underlying fundamentals. According to the report, such reforms "enhance earnings visibility and reduce macro vulnerabilities."

Sectorally, India is positioned to lead across multiple growth engines. UBS highlights that "financials, industrials and technology-linked sectors remain key beneficiaries of domestic capex and digitalisation themes." The report also points out that "banks in economies with strong credit growth and improving asset quality are well placed," a trend that aligns with India's financial sector evolution.

Manufacturing and infrastructure-linked segments also remain in focus.

UBS states that "investment in infrastructure and supply-chain diversification continues to create multi-year opportunities in select emerging markets." India's role in global supply-chain realignment strengthens its position as a long-term investment destination.

From a markets perspective, UBS reiterates confidence in India's equity story. The report notes that "equity markets supported by earnings growth and domestic participation are better insulated from global shocks." It further adds that "markets with strong local investor bases tend to exhibit greater resilience during periods of volatility."

UBS also flags India's relative insulation from global rate cycles. According to the report, "economies driven more by internal demand than external financing are less exposed to tighter global financial conditions," reinforcing India's defensive appeal in an uncertain global environment.

The report says India's outlook remains underpinned by growth visibility, easing inflation, and sectoral leadership. The report summarises that "structural growth stories remain intact despite near-term global risks," positioning India as one of the more compelling long-term opportunities among major emerging economies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor