India’s sugar industry has surged to Rs 1.3 lakh crore mark: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, July 3 Union Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that India’s sugar sector has, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, grown into a Rs 1.3 lakh crore industry, driving rural prosperity, energy security and green power through reforms like record ethanol blending and Atmanirbharta in fuels.

Addressing the 'Cooperative Sugar Industry Conclave 2025' at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre here, the minister said: "It’s inspiring to see how the sector’s evolution is shaping a sustainable and self-reliant future for India."

The collective strength of the nation, innovation and efficiency have transformed this sector, he added.

In an X post, Joshi said: "Addressed the 'Cooperative Sugar Industry Conclave 2025' & 'National Efficiency Award Ceremony' at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, where we celebrated the remarkable progress of India’s sugar cooperative sector".

The minister had earlier highlighted that nearly 5 crore farmers (including family members) are engaged in the cultivation of sugarcane in India, and the industry is providing ample employment opportunities both directly and indirectly.

He emphasised that the Centre, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, accords top priority to the welfare of farmers and safeguarding the interests of consumers as well as the industry, thereby ensuring collaborative efforts to improve agricultural practices.

Joshi also highlighted India's commitment to advancing technology and skills in the sugar and biofuel sectors. Emphasising India's cultural and economic reliance on sugar, he noted India’s status as the world's largest sugar consumer and a significant biofuel producer, achieving over 12 per cent ethanol blending with petrol and aiming for 20 per cent soon.

The Minister underscored the role of biofuels in combating climate change and detailed the positive impacts of India's Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme on the sugar industry and farmers.

Meanwhile, India’s sugar production is projected to rise by 15 per cent in the 2025–26 season (October–September) to around 35 million tonnes, driven by expectations of an ‘above-average’ monsoon, which is likely to boost cane acreage and yields in key producing states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to Crisil Ratings.

The anticipated growth in output is expected to ease tightness in domestic supply and may also support higher ethanol diversion and a potential revival in sugar exports, the report said.

