India's Sustainable Fashion Landscape - A New Chapter Begins with IFBEC's Round Table

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: The International Fashion Business Exchange Council (IFBEC) laid the foundation for India's emergence as the Fashion Business Capital of the world with an exclusive Round Table discussion on "India's Sustainable Fashion Business Landscape." This significant event brought together the textile commissioner, industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to discuss the future of a circular and sustainable textile chain in India, identifying strategic opportunities that will position India on the global fashion business roadmap. The Round Table focused on priorities like shifting consumption patterns, improved practices and infrastructure investment crucial for driving sustainability within the fashion industry.

Additionally, Resource Mobilization was highlighted as an interconnected priority, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts across stakeholders to mobilize resources effectively.

Prominent attendees included:

* Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner of India

* Vinit Parikh, Co-Founder, IFBEC

* Sunil Patwari, Chairman, TEXPROCIL

* Mihir Mehta, President, Sasmira

* Sandeep Bajoria, Vice Chairman, Environment Committee of Maharashtra

* Bodhisatwa Mukherjee, Director, World Trade Centre

* Dr Sharmila J Dua, Director, NIFT Mumbai

* Rajkumar Agarwal, MD, SVG Fashions

* Jaideep Sajdeh, Texool Ltd.

* Dr Dhanashri Hardas, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce

These leaders underscored the importance of aligning efforts across the textile value chain, particularly within the MSME sector, which features a largely distributed value chain. The consensus from the discussion highlighted that a key driver of sustainable change would be a 'demand pull' mechanism, where brands and fashion houses prioritize ecology over economy, thus reinforcing the application of sustainability principles in manufacturing across fibres along the textile value chain.

Sandeep Bajoria, Vice Chairman, Environment & Sustainability Conference and Chairman of All India Cotton Seed Crushers Association :

"Sustainability is a critical element in every industry value chain, and promoting responsible fashion is our prime objective at the council. We have made significant strides in environmental sustainability, including our collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra on an ambitious bamboo plantation project aimed at covering 21 lakh hectares across the state."

Mihir Mehta, President, SASMIRA and Chairman, SASMA

India's sustainable fashion landscape is a blend of tradition and innovation, reflecting a commitment to ethical practices and environmental stewardship. As awareness grows, the movement is likely to gain further traction, influencing both local and global fashion industries.

Sunil Patwari, Chairman, TEXPROCIL

We endorse sustainable textile practices and applaud the IFBEC's initiatives, reflecting our shared commitment to eco-friendly and ethical industry advancements.

Neha Gupta, Founder, IFBEC:

"Our goal in bringing all stakeholders under one roof is to foster a comprehensive approach to sustainability in fashion. By deriving actionable insights from diverse voices, we are witnessing a significant movement towards a more sustainable future in the industry."

About IFBEC:

The International Fashion Business Exchange Council (IFBEC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating business exchange opportunities for the fashion and lifestyle industry worldwide. With a vision to position India as the Fashion Business Capital of the World, IFBEC focuses on developing and connecting a diverse range of stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, brands, corporates, associations, government entities, educational institutes, NGOs, communicators, innovators, and recyclers.

IFBEC's mission is to bring together these stakeholders to drive sustainable and responsible manufacturing practices within the textile industry. The organization emphasizes that a collaborative approach is necessary to ensure a cogent and actionable way forward, with priority actions tailored for each stakeholder group.

The Round Table marks a pivotal step towards achieving this mission, fostering dialogue and collaboration among key players in the industry. It is a collective effort that aims not only to make India a leader in sustainable fashion but also to ensure the long-term sustainability of enterprises throughout the textile value chain.

