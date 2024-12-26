India's Thriving Tech Hub Fuels Kimberly-Clark's Digital Transformation

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26: Kimberly-Clark, a global leader in essential personal and family care products, continues to increase its commitment to India through its Global Digital Technology Center (GDTC) in Bengaluru.

Established in 2018 with an initial investment of $2.5 million, the Bengaluru GDTC has seen remarkable growth, expanding its size by eight times in just five years. The center focuses on key areas and digital capabilities such as Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) including Generative AI, Machine Learning (ML), Cloud Transformation, Global Digital Operations & Automation, Digital Sales and Marketing, and Digital Supply Chain - all of which help drive efficiencies and improve customer experiences. Over the next three years, the GDTC plans to continue its expansion, focusing on advancing AI/ML capabilities and developing innovative digital solutions to boost operational efficiency and customer engagement. These capabilities further enhance Kimberly-Clark's ability to deliver on its global Powering Care strategy - shared earlier this year - and, in turn, strengthen its longstanding commitment to consumer-centricity.

While the Bengaluru GDTC is driving Kimberly-Clark's technological advancements, it's also contributing to India's broader tech and innovation ecosystem. By collaborating with local startups, academic institutions, and industry partners, the center aims to foster cutting-edge solutions.

"Our Bengaluru GDTC is a testament to Kimberly-Clark's deep-rooted commitment to innovation and the immense breadth of Indian talent," said Zack Hicks, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Kimberly-Clark. "In just five years, the center has evolved into a key growth engine for our digital strategies, delivering AI-powered commercial and supply chain solutions, and pioneering advancements in modern manufacturing. Looking ahead, we remain focused on further investing in India, leveraging the country's outstanding talent and technological expertise to shape the future of Kimberly-Clark and pioneer industry-leading innovation in our core categories."

The integration of data and advanced analytics is at the core of the Bengaluru GDTC's success. By leveraging AI/ML algorithms built on their enterprise data lake, the team is also optimizing sales predictions, refining pricing strategies for e-commerce, and automating routine tasks such as order entry and invoice processing. In 2024, efforts in Gen AI platforms originating from the GDTC improved the employee productivity by up to 25%, and the development of AI-powered sales and revenue analytics drove a 10% improvement in sales execution across regions like Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. These innovations not only streamline operations and reduce costs but also boost accuracy and efficiency.

One of the center's major achievements is the development of Maestro, an AI-powered supply chain orchestration platform that has delivered more than $20 million in global savings for Kimberly-Clark. Another transformative innovation is the Warehouse Automation Platform, which seamlessly integrates warehouse robotics with supply chain systems, reducing new solution deployment timelines from 18 months to 4 months, and generating savings exceeding $50 million. The GDTC's collaborative efforts have also resulted in the creation of Procuree 3.0, an inhouse Source-to-Pay chatbot powered by Generative AI that enhances Kimberly-Clark's procurement processes across 42 countries and 14 languages.

Recently, the GDTC held its third Digital Hackathon under the theme 'UNLOKC 2024,' bringing together Kimberly-Clark employees and technology partners to develop digital solutions that contribute to business opportunities in areas such as supply chain, marketing, and finance. Over 130 innovative ideas were submitted within four weeks, and the 7 project finalists were awarded by the Digital Technology global leadership team during the Hackathon's final event in Bangalore. These finalists will receive support to develop their projects in the near future.

As Kimberly-Clark's largest technology hub, the Bengaluru GDTC is positioned to remain a critical driver of growth and innovation on a global scale. With plans to continue attracting top-tier talent and expanding its technological capabilities, the center is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the company and its global tech ecosystem.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

