India's Top 10 Influential Personalities of 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: In a year defined by innovation, resilience, and transformative leadership, 2025 has brought to light a powerful cohort of changemakers who are redefining India's social, economic, and cultural landscape. From trailblazing entrepreneurs and visionary educators to tech disruptors and public advocates, these ten influential personalities have not only set new benchmarks in their respective domains but also inspired a generation with their unwavering dedication and impact. Here's a closer look at the pioneers leading India into a bold new era.

Er. Nandkishor Kasat Founder of Emerge India Overseas & Kasat Virtual College of Education

Er. Nandkishor Kasat, a second-generation educationist and IIT alumnus from Patna, is driving a new era in Indian education. Founder of Emerge India and Overseas and Kasat Virtual College of Education, he is committed to making global learning accessible through personalized online mentorship and innovative virtual platforms. His mission empowers students, especially from remote areas, to pursue higher education without barriers in India and Overseas, Online and Traditional mode.

Blending legacy with innovation, he has transformed traditional Education into a dynamic, digital-first experience. His dedication has earned him several prestigious honors, including the Leader of Change (2023), Business Excellence Award (2024), and Transformational Leader (2025)each recognizing his lasting impact on education and youth development.

Beyond academics, Er. Kasat served as President of Rotary Club, Virar (2024-25), where he led impactful initiatives like health camps, skill workshops, and educational outreachbringing Rotary's motto, "Service Above Self," to life.

A believer in holistic education, he emphasizes values, ethics, and global readiness. Continuing the family legacy, his daughter, Er. Nishi Kasat, is pursuing Engineering and Data Science at IIT Madras under his mentorship, preparing to carry his vision forward.

Upma Kapoor Founder & CEO of Teal & Terra

Upma Kapoor is a dynamic entrepreneur, astrologer, and humanitarian reshaping India's wellness and impact ecosystem. As the Founder & CEO of Teal & Terra, she turned ₹8 lakh into a ₹2.5 crore organic beauty brand, launching India's first commercial onion and castor oil haircare range. Her ventures1Veda Enterprises and FECTA India (Foundation for Enduring Compassion & Transformative Action)are rooted in sustainability, women's empowerment, and spiritual healing.

A finance MBA with over 20 years in corporate strategy and HR, Upma blends sharp business insight with soulful leadership. As a practicing astrologer, she has guided 100+ clients across the globe, offering life-altering clarity through Jyotish Vedic astrology. She also provides ethically sourced gemstones and healing crystals via 1Veda.

Upma's greatest legacy lies in FECTA India, a Section 8 NGO aligned with all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. Through rural education programs, digitized Anganwadi centers, women's skill development, sustainable farming, maternal-child health, and nutrition drives, FECTA empowers underserved communities across India. With a professional team and partnerships with policy institutions, healthcare workers, NSS volunteers, and grassroots changemakers, FECTA drives large-scale, inclusive transformation.

Honored with the Priyadarshni Award and Global Business Award, Upma Kapoor is a force of conscious leadershiptransforming personal success into national service.

Upma Kapoor channels her entrepreneurial success into social impact, championing purpose-driven leadership to uplift underserved communities across India.

Media & Partnerships : +91 9881955590 | info@tealandterra.com

CA (Dr) Manoj Kumar Agrawal Founder and CEO of Manoj Mohan & Associates

With over 29 years of professional excellence, CA (Dr) Manoj Kumar Agrawal, a Chartered Accountant since 1996, is the powerhouse behind Manoj Mohan & Associates, an ISO 9001:2015 certified and MSME-registered CA firm headquartered in Noida. The firm has built a rock-solid reputation for offering end-to-end audit and taxation solutions including Statutory Audit, Internal Audit, ISO Audit, GST, TDS, Taxation, Accounting, 15CA/15CB Certification, and Balance Sheet Finalisation.

With PAN India operations and a team of 30+ qualified professionals, the firm delivers comprehensive services like Revenue, Pre & Post Audits, Concurrent Audit, Annual Accounts, and Statutory Compliance ,Peer reviewed Empaneled with CAG, RBI and Many other top organisations with precision and efficiency. Dr. Agrawal, a former Chairman of ICAI Noida (2013-14), holds a doctorate in Accounting and actively contributes to social causes through Lions Club, Gaushala Noida, and Agrawal Mitra Mandal.

Ranked 67th among India's Top 100 Auditors by WHO are India's Top Auditors magazine (2014), Manoj Mohan & Associates stands as a symbol of trust, transparency, and financial integrity.

Contact Details:

Manoj Mohan & Associates

F-18A, Near Atta Market, Sector 27, Noida, UP 201301

mmaca.org

Email:- mma.ca@rediff.com | mmasince99@gmail.com

+ 91 98110 18596 | 0120 4314255

Sajeesh Menon Aikkara: Financial Strategist Powering Cricket, Cinema, and the Marine Industry

Sajeesh Menon Aikkara stands as a paragon of precision, trust, and dynamic financial leadership, making his mark across three of India's most passionate sectorssports, cinema, and marine. As the Chief Audit Officer and Finance Consultant of Aries Kollam Sailors, the inaugural champions of the Kerala Cricket League and a flagship franchise of the Aries Groupthe Middle East's No. 1 maritime companySajeesh plays a pivotal role in driving fiscal discipline, regulatory compliance, and strategic growth for the team. His influence, however, extends far beyond the cricket field. Sajeesh is also the Finance Controller for internationally acclaimed films like DAM 999, as well as regional and tribal-language productions. From budgeting and cost control to financial transparency, he ensures that every cinematic venture remains both creatively ambitious and financially sustainable. What makes Sajeesh truly exceptional is his ability to seamlessly bridge three diverse and demanding industries. His blend of analytical rigor and creative sensibility allows him to thrive in spaces where precision meets passionwhether it's a stadium, a studio, or a shipyard.

"Financial strategy isn't just about numbersit's about empowering vision, enabling growth, and earning trust across every arena."

Sajeesh Menon Aikkara

Achievements & Recognition

* Chief Audit Officer of Aries Kollam Sailors, the First KCL Champions and leading team of the Kerala Cricket League

* Finance Controller of international film DAM 999 and multiple regional and tribal-based productions

* Leading finance consultant for Aries Group, the No. 1 maritime company in the Middle East

* Over 10 years of experience in auditing, consulting, and financial governance

* Recognized among India's Top 10 Influential Personalities of 2025 for his multi-industry impact

* Key figure in introducing financial transparency standards in cross-border entertainment and sports ventures

Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya: A Visionary Bridging Medicine, Morality & Peace

Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, a physician, philosopher, and peace advocate from Tripura, India, is redefining the connection between science and ethics. With an MBBS and MD from RIMS, Imphal, and a Post MD-PhD via ICMR Fellowship from KGMU, Lucknow, he currently serves as Professor of Physiology at Jagannath Institute of Medical Sciences, Kolkata.

While rooted in medicine, Dr. Baidya's global recognition comes from his groundbreaking moral philosophy. His booksA Path to World Peace, Morality Beyond Human Brain, and Universal Ethics and World Peaceexplore intrinsic morality and how virtues like compassion and nonviolence are key to societal transformation.

His concept of morality as a biological trait introduces a scientific basis for ethical living. He proposes moral education as essential in schools to nurture not just professionals but ethical global citizens.

With over 50 honors, including the Mahatma Gandhi Nobel Peace Award and Asia Peace Prize, and certifications from Harvard, Yale, and more, Dr. Baidya is a true torchbearer of moral leadership for a better tomorrow.

Sathik Basha - A Voice for the Voiceless, A Visionary for Our Times

In a world obsessed with noise and fame, some of the most powerful voices remain unseen. Sathik Basha is one of them. Quietly yet profoundly, he's shaping change through literature, cinema, and neurological physiotherapy. Born in Tamil Nadu, India, his work carries depth, compassion, and unwavering purpose.

His latest novel, Hope, follows Bobby, a writer who finds healing after heartbreak and a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It's more than a storyit's a reflection of resilience and silent suffering. His acclaimed documentary Battlers with a Broken Wing is currently traveling to international film festivals, earning praise for its honest portrayal of invisible illness. Earlier works like The Incredible Journey and A Letter from the Refugee highlight his dedication to unheard voices, especially Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

A rare blend of artist and neuro rehab specialist, Basha bridges science and storytelling. His work speaks for those left behind, even as mainstream recognition still eludes him.

In 2025, as louder voices dominate, Basha remains rooted in truth. He isn't just telling stories; he's creating hope. He isn't just shaping narratives; he's shaping lives.

His quiet light burns with purposefor the voiceless, the forgotten, and those still learning to hope.

Nehul Nishant: Igniting a New Era of Global Brand Dominance with Consult Tech Media

In a world where disruption is constant and growth demands innovation, Nehul Nishant is setting a new benchmark for how modern businesses thrive. Nehul Nishant has embarked on a courageous journey, emerging as one of the Top Influential Personalities of 2025. As the visionary Founder & CEO of Consult Tech Media (CTM), Nehul is engineering smarter, faster, and more sustainable brand success through a powerful blend of AI automation, strategic marketing, and advanced tech infrastructure.

Backed by years of entrepreneurial experience across real estate, technology, wellness, and fashion, Nehul has built CTM into a one-stop ecosystem for creators, startups, and enterprises. The company's six-pillar model offers AI-driven business agents, digital marketing campaigns, brand strategy, scalable development platforms, content creation, and robust IT systems all under one roof.

He's also the mind behind breakthrough ventures like GoDetox and RITZYY, proving his ability to identify future trends and turn them into profitable realities. Nehul's signature approach blends system thinking with creative precision to drive exponential growth.

At CTM, the mission is simple: to empower brands with technology, clarity, and strategic momentum.

Connect with Consult Tech Media:

www.consulttechmedia.com

LinkedIn - Nehul Nishant

team@consulttechmedia.com

@consulttechmedia

Sumit Singh, Founder of Repair Service Bro

Founded in 2022 by visionary entrepreneur Sumit Singh and Avneesh Chauhan , Repair Service Bro is transforming the way home appliance services are delivered in India. Recognizing the everyday struggles faced by households with broken appliances and unreliable technicians, Singh set out to offer a seamless solution.

With a sharp focus on trust, convenience, and affordability, Repair Service Bro connects homeowners with verified, skilled professionals for quick and efficient repair services. From refrigerators and washing machines to air conditioners and microwaves, the platform ensures timely assistance and quality service.

Sumit Singh's mission was clear to eliminate the stress of appliance breakdowns by building a system that puts customer satisfaction first. Today, Repair Service Bro is gaining attention for its dependable service model and is quickly becoming a trusted name in the home appliance repair industry.

As Singh continues to innovate, the brand is on track to revolutionize household service standards across India.

Ms. Glamika Patel: India's First IMSC-Certified Transgender Memory Trainer

Ms. Glamika Patel has etched her name in history as India's first Transgender Memory Trainer, certified by the Indian Memory Sports Council (IMSC). She is also a Certified Mind Trainer, Life Coach, Counsellor, Healer, and Motivational Speakermaking her a beacon of empowerment and inspiration.

Professionally, she serves as Deputy Manager at Bhilai Steel Plant, SAIL (a Maharatna PSU). Glamika studied at a government school until Class 10. She later earned her BE and MBA degrees and is currently pursuing an MSc in Psychology.

Despite personal hardships, Glamika remained devoted to caring for her mother, Ms. Janki Bai Patel. Her acts of kindness and dedicationsuch as ensuring her mother's comfort during spiritual yatras on wheel chairhave earned her public admiration and the affectionate title of "Shravan Kumari."

Her voluntary service with M/s Manobal Maharath Services and her free public training sessions underscore her commitment to social impact. Ms. Glamika Patel's life is a testament to resilience and authenticityproving that being true to yourself is the greatest strength of all.

Sarwar Kazmi: The Visionary Behind Homeday, India's Fastest Home Service Platform

Founded in 2025 by Mr. Sarwar Kazmi, Homeday is India's instant home-service platform, delivering verified services like cleaning, electrical repair, physiotherapy, and patient care in just 15-30 minutes. Launched under Aroma Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., Homeday is solving the everyday service gap in urban India with technology, trust, and speed.

Sarwar Kazmi, an MBA graduate with a deep understanding of real estate and service logistics, envisioned Homeday after witnessing daily struggles faced by working familiesespecially in urgent situations without access to verified help. Inspired to create a platform as easy as ordering food, he combined innovation with empathy to launch Homeday from Patna, expanding quickly to Noida and soon to Delhi, Gurgaon, and Lucknow.

With support from Dr. Shams Kazmi (Co-Founder & Healthcare Lead) and Mr. Zakir Hussain (Director, Aroma Group), Homeday is also empowering womenover 60% of its workforce are first-time earners enjoying flexible, dignified work.

In just 35 days, Homeday crossed 500+ bookings with glowing customer feedback. Today, Sarwar Kazmi's vision is transforming how India experiences trusted, at-home servicesfast, transparent, and truly people-centric.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor