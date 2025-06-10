India’s Top 12 Influential Personalities of 2025: Shaping the Future with Vision & Impact!

Bridging Engineering and Financial Literacy Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu, Additional Chief Engineer at Hirakud Dam Circle, Burla, is a rare blend of engineering brilliance and financial intellect. With over 30 years in civil engineering and 22 published books on the stock market, he is redefining multidisciplinary excellence. His works are read across 13 countries, earning him global recognition, including the Rashtriya Gaurav Samman and International Icon Award. As a Fellow of top engineering bodies and a literary force on Amazon, Sahu continues to empower investors and elevate India's intellectual landscape.

