India's Top Ranked M.Tech/M.Sc. in AI Program to Shape Future AI Leaders

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 4: Artificial Intelligence continues to explode in popularity across the global business landscape. REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence, REVA University invites professionals to embark on a transformative journey with M.Tech/M.Sc program in Artificial Intelligence. Designed to equip participants with a profound understanding of AI concepts, hands-on skills, and the ability to address industry challenges, this program stands out as a beacon for those seeking to shape the future of AI expertise.

The event featured insights from prominent personalities at RACE, including Dr Shinu Abhi, the Director of Corporate Programs, who shared her perspective on the growing importance of AI in the business landscape. "AI continues to explode in popularity across the global business spectrum. Our curriculum is meticulously designed with industry-related objectives. We want our graduates not only to be well-versed in AI technologies but also to be ready to tackle the pressing challenges faced by businesses today harnessing the power of AI."

Dr J B Simha, Chief Mentor at RACE and CTO of ABIBA Systems, added, "What sets us apart is our focus on industry-driven mentorship. Unlike traditional academia, our mentors are not just academicians; they are seasoned professionals who bring real-world experience to the classroom. This ensures that our participants graduate not only with theoretical knowledge but also with practical insights that are directly applicable in the industry."

The unveiling of this program underscores REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence's commitment to providing cutting-edge education that aligns with the evolving needs of the industry. By focusing on practical skills, cloud certifications, research-driven projects, and industry mentorship, the program aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, creating AI professionals who are not just knowledgeable but also adept at applying their skills in a business context.

Aspiring AI professionals looking to embark on this transformative journey can find more information and apply by visiting the official RACE website. The program's holistic approach, global certifications, and emphasis on practical skills make it a compelling choice for those seeking a future-ready education in AI.

In a departure from conventional university classes, the REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence program focuses on the demand for industry-centric education. By offering offline classes with state-of-the-art deep learning labs exclusively on weekends, RACE ensures that working professionals can seamlessly integrate advanced AI education into their busy schedules.

In conclusion, the M.Tech/M.Sc. in AI program at REVA Academy Corporate Excellence stands as a testament to the University''s commitment to providing industry-relevant education, shaping future leaders of AI who can seamlessly integrate into the dynamic global business landscape.

