India's Top YouTube Creator Dhruv Rathee Teams Up with YC-Backed TagMango Founders to Launch AI Fiesta; Hits $3M ARR in Just 36 Hours

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 20: In a world dominated by Silicon Valley AI breakthroughs, AI Fiesta is rewriting the rules. India's first AI super-app is scaling globally faster than some of the Valley's most iconic launches. One subscription. Six top AI models. Built in India for the world.

Co-founded by India's #1 creator Dhruv Rathee (30M+ subscribers) alongside YC-backed Mohammad Hasan and Divyanshu Damani, co-founders of TagMango, India's largest creator platform is on track to facilitate over ₹1000 crores in creator earnings, combining mass influence, proven start-up execution, and deep trust.

Within 36 hours of launch, AI Fiesta crossed $3 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and gained 20,000+ paying users, setting a new benchmark for India's tech ecosystem.

The platform unites six of the world's most powerful AI models in a single subscription, making sure users get the best of each model for whatever they want to do: writing, coding, design, analysis, and more. Priced at ₹999/month or ₹834/month annually (GST included), it delivers access to multiple premium AI tools at less than half the cost of a single subscription elsewhere.

"AI Fiesta is the first global AI subscription born out of India - built on trust, affordability, and speed," said Dhruv Rathee.

Speaking at the launch, Mohammad Hasan, said, "This isn't just a tech product, it's a movement. Our goal is simple: every Indian, from coders to creators, should have access to world-class AI without needing a foreign credit card or a $20/month budget. AI shouldn't be a luxury, it should be a utility, and AI Fiesta makes that possible."

"Every AI model has different strengthsChatGPT in reasoning, Gemini in images, Perplexity in search, Claude in writing, and so on. With AI Fiesta, you don't have to pick. We've brought the best of each into one subscription at a price that makes senseso you always get the right tool for the right job, without compromise," said Divyanshu Damani.

In a global first, AI Fiesta launched UPI payments, two days ahead of OpenAI, making AI seamless and accessible to millions across India's digital economy.

Backed by a combined reach of 300mil+, the founding team has only just begun to unlock its full distribution power. The platform is already being seen as one of India's most significant contributions to the global AI ecosystem.

Looking ahead, AI Fiesta plans to roll out automatic upgrades to new AI models, support for Indian regional languages, and monthly public product updates to ensure transparency and inclusivity. An iOS application is also set to launch soon. Subscribers will gain access to a 'Prompt Book' featuring over 3,000 examples across 25 categories, along with an active community and regular webinars.

AI Fiesta link: https://www.aifiesta.ai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754436/Mohammad_Hasan_Divyanshu_Damani_TagMango.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754415/AI_Fiesta_Logo.jpg

