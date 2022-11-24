India's total coal output rises 18 per cent YoY as of October

India's total coal production stood at 448 million tonne as of October 2022, an 18 per cent year-on-year rise from the production during the corresponding period of last year, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement on Thursday.

The growth of coal production from Coal India is also more than 17 per cent.

The ministry is planning to build stock at domestic coal-based plants to the tune of 30 million tonne by the end of November 2022, the statement said.

"It (the ministry) has the plan to keep building the stock so that by the end of 31st March 2023, Thermal Power Plants (TPP) stock go up to 45 million tonnes. It is further planned to enhance coal stock at the pithead," it said.

The growth in average rakes per day availability is helping in transporting higher quantities of coal and building up stocks at power plants.

"Ministry of Power is also augmenting transportation of coal through rail-cum-road mode. CIL has communicated the quota for rail-cum-road mode of lifting to all the power-generating companies for the next eight months. This will help power-generating companies to plan transportation logistics in advance," it said.

Also, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Power, Railways and Coal are working together to promote the transportation of coal through sea routes.

"So far transportation of coal from MCL to Paradip by rail and thereafter to power plants on Eastern Coast is being made through rail-sea-rail route. Government is promoting transportation of coal from coal mines in eastern parts of the country to power plants located on the western coast or northern parts of the country."

Accordingly, the capacity of coal transportation to Paradip is being augmented.

"It is planned to start the movement of coal for western coast plants through rail-sea-rail by early next year. Government is planning to promote transportation of coal through all three possible modes," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor