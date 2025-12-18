India's total installed power generation capacity reaches 505 GW: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 18 India’s installed power generation capacity crossed 5,05,023 MW with the non‑fossil share above 50 per cent, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

"As of October 31, 2025, the country’s total installed generation capacity reached 5,05,023 MW, comprising 245,600 MW of fossil‑fuel sources and 2,59,423 MW of non‑fossil sources," Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

India reached a landmark by achieving 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non‑fossil fuel sources in June 2025, more than five years ahead of its Nationally Determined Contributions target, he said.

The progress is crucial towards combating climate change, keeping in view energy security to ensure growth and development alongside the Energy transition of the economy towards net-zero by 2070.

The minister also listed the steps taken to achieve 500 GW of non‑fossil capacity by 2030, which include waivers of inter-state transmission system charges for certain solar, wind and green hydrogen projects.

Further standard bidding guidelines for tariff-based competitive bidding process for procurement of power from grid-connected solar, wind, wind-solar hybrid and firm & dispatchable RE (FDRE) projects have been issued, it noted.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has been permitted up to 100 per cent under the automatic route, the statement said.

The minister also listed steps to expand transmission and evacuation through the Green Energy Corridor, solar parks and ultra‑mega solar power projects. To achieve increased domestic production of Solar PV Modules, the government is also implementing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules.

He also cited nuclear expansion plans with a Nuclear Energy Mission with Rs 20,000 crore to develop five small modular reactors and a 100 GW nuclear target by 2047.

