India's Trusted Lingerie Brand Mybra Continues Its Journey as Gossip Store

New Delhi [India], September 4: For more than fifty years, Mybra has been a household name in India's lingerie industry, known for its unmatched comfort, affordable prices, and trust. Today, this legendary brand transitions into a new phase as Gossip Store, carrying forward its 50+ year legacy while embracing modern fashion and the changing needs of Indian women. At a time when India's lingerie market is rapidly expanding and women are demanding comfort, style and affordability, Gossip Store By Mybra represents the perfect blend of heritage and modernity.

A Heritage of Trust Since 1968

Founded in 1968, Mybra revolutionised the lingerie market in India at a time when women had limited access to stylish yet comfortable inner-wear. By introducing products designed especially for Indian body types, the brand quickly became a pioneer in the industry. Generations of women grew up with Mybra as their go-to lingerie choice, trusting its craftsmanship and attention to fit. Over the years Mybra has earned the loyalty of more than 50 lakh women across India, making it one of the most recognised and reliable names in the industry.

This trust was built not on affordability, but on an understanding of women's daily liveswhether it was designing the first ever round stitch bra in India called Vimal, providing soft cotton bras for everyday comfort, or creating durable products that lasted through years of wear. The Mybra journey has always been about empowering women with confidence and Gossip Store continues to carry that mission forward.

The Transition to Gossip Store

The rebranding into Gossip Store is not about changing the core values but about making them even more relevant for today's woman. Gossip Store blends Mybra's legacy of comfort with bold, contemporary designs that celebrate individuality, confidence, inclusivity and self-expression.

With younger women seeking lingerie that reflects their personalities, Gossip Store brings trend-led collections while maintaining the timeless values of affordability and trust. The new identity allows the brand to connect seamlessly with both loyal customers who grew up with Mybra and a new generation that embraces lingerie as a form of style and empowerment.

Innovating for the Modern Indian Woman

Gossip Store offers a wide range of bras, panties, lingerie sets, camisoles and shapewear designed specifically for Indian body types and lifestyles. From breathable everyday non-padded bras to stylish padded bra options, the collections ensure that women don't have to choose between comfort and fashion.

In addition, the brand has introduced stretchable saree shapewear tailored for traditional Indian dressing, sports bras for active lifestyles and inclusive sizes that cater to curvy women. Each product is designed with deep understanding and decades of expertise, ensuring that Gossip Store remains a brand that truly knows what Indian women need.

Quote from the Management

"Our journey from Mybra to Gossip Store is about honouring our past while stepping confidently into the future," said Mr. Sayilen Radhakrishnan, Managing Director of Mybra Apparels India Pvt Ltd and Mrs. Nitheshna Sayilen, Managing Director Of Gossip Store. "For over 50 years, women have trusted us to deliver quality innerwear. Gossip Store continues that promise, while also catering to the new generation that seeks style, inclusivity, and empowerment."

Digital-First & Expansion Plans

With a strong presence on www.gossipstore.in and leading marketplaces, Gossip Store is focused on reaching women across India and beyond. The brand plans to expand its product range, invest in its lingerie manufacturing capacity and also strengthen its identity as an Indian lingerie brand and as an Indian lingerie export brand, with future growth planned across the Middle East and South East Asian markets.

By combining digital-first strategies with influencer collaborations, social media engagement and marketplace integrations, Gossip Store is building an Omni-channel presence that will ensure every womanwhether in a metro or a Tier 2 cityhas access to affordable, stylish and comfortable lingerie.

Living with #GossipStyle

At its core, Gossip Store is more than lingerieit's a celebration of individuality, empowerment and everyday confidence. By combining Mybra's trusted heritage with Gossip's modern identity, the brand continues to inspire women to embrace comfort without compromising on fashion. With #GossipStyle, Gossip Store invites every woman to define her own style, her own fit and her own confidence.

About Gossip Store

Established in 1968 as Mybra, Gossip Store is one of India's most trusted lingerie brands, empowering women through comfortable, stylish, and affordable inner-wear. With over 50 years of expertise and a 90% women workforce, the brand continues its mission of crafting high-quality affordable lingerie #GossipStyle for every body type.

Explore the best Lingerie Collection in India at Gossip Store.

