India's trusted luxury furniture brand Durian launches their new store in Guwahati, Assam

New Delhi [India], March 14: Durian Furniture, India's esteemed luxury furniture brand, has inaugurated their newest showroom in Guwahati, Assam on 2nd March 2024. Located in the heart of Lachitnagar, this expansive 21525 sq. ft. space boasts an exquisite range of home and office furniture.

Renowned for their premium materials, timeless designs, and exceptional craftsmanship, Durian Furniture has left an indelible mark on the furniture industry. Each piece epitomises the brand's unwavering commitment to durability and style. From sumptuous sofas to elegant dining sets and serene beds, every item is meticulously crafted to the highest standards, ensuring longevity and sophistication.

At Durian Furniture, customer satisfaction is paramount. Knowledgeable staff members provide personalized expert guidance, ensuring customers find pieces that complement their spaces perfectly. Hassle-free delivery and installation services further enhance the overall experience, backed by a reassuring 5-year warranty for added peace of mind.

To commemorate this significant milestone, Durian Furniture is extending exclusive inaugural discounts on select home and office furniture pieces. This presents customers with the opportunity to acquire enduring, high-quality furniture at exceptional prices.

For those looking for premium furniture in Guwahati, Durian Furniture's showroom promises a vast selection of timeless pieces and an unparalleled shopping experience.

Address: Prithvi Centre, Lachitnagar, Ulubari, Guwahati - 781007

