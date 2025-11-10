India’s unemployment rate declines to 5.2 per cent in July-September quarter

New Delhi, Nov 10 The unemployment rate (UR) in India among persons of age 15 years and above declined to 5.2 per cent in July-September this year from 5.4 per cent in the previous quarter of April-June, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday.

The share of rural employment in the agriculture sector rose from 53.5 per cent to 57.7 per cent during July-September due to Kharif agricultural operations, the official statement said.

The share of workers engaged in the urban tertiary sector also increased to 62 per cent during July-September from 61.7 per cent in the previous quarter, reflecting a higher level of employment.

Self-employed workers in rural areas witnessed a notable rise to 62.8 per cent during July-September from 60.7 per cent in the preceding quarter of April-June, the statement said.

Urban areas recorded a modest improvement for regular wage employees to 49.8 per cent during the July-September quarter from 49.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

The female worker-population ratio (WPR) recorded an increase across all sectors - rural, urban, and overall - during July–September this year compared to the previous April–June quarter, reflecting a rise in employment, official figures showed.

Female participation in the labour force, which is another indicator of employment, also witnessed an increase to 33.7 per cent in July–September from 33.4 per cent in April–June.

The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), which reflects the level of employment, increased to 55.1 per cent during July-September 2025, compared to 55 per cent in the previous quarter for persons of age 15 years and above.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above exhibited a marginal increase from 52 per cent in April–June to 52.2 per cent in July–September.

The increasing trend in the LFPR, indicating a rise in employment, continued for the third month in a row, with the overall participation rate touching a 5-month high of 55.3 per cent in September.

