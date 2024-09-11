India's Youngest Grandmaster's Next Move!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: Velammal Nexus honoured Gukesh, India's youngest-ever Chess Grandmaster, with a Mercedes Benz E-Class worth over Rs 70 lakhs as a token of immense pride and appreciation for becoming the challenger for the World Championship. The grand Felicitation Ceremony, held on August 10th at Velammal Vidyalaya, Mel Ayanambakkam campus, featured a spectacular drone and light show, celebrating Gukesh's remarkable journey and contributions to Indian chess. This ceremony was not just a tribute to Gukesh but also a reflection of Velammal's unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence.

Gukesh's journey in chess began at a very young age, with Velammal Nexus playing a crucial role in identifying and honing his extraordinary skills. By 2015, at the tender age of nine, he had already made his mark by winning the National Schools Chess Championship Under 9 in Goa. That same year, he secured gold medals in both individual and team events at the Asian School Chess Championship in Singapore, as well as at the CBSE School Chess Championship in Kolkata. His meteoric rise continued, and by 2016, he had become the National School Chess Champion Under 11 in Nagpur and clinched gold at the Commonwealth Chess Championship Under 10 in Sri Lanka.

2017 marked another milestone in Gukesh's career as he won gold at the World Schools Championship in Russia and was crowned National Champion Under 11. His success story continued into 2018 when he became an International Master, following his five-gold medal haul at the Asian Youth Championship in Thailand and his victory at the World Championship Under 12 in Spain. Gukesh's aggressive and dynamic style of play quickly caught the attention of the chess world, and in 2019 at the age of 12, he became the youngest Grandmaster in India. This remarkable feat made him the world's second-youngest Grandmaster, just 17 days older than the record-holder, Sergey Karjakin.

Gukesh's achievements did not stop there. In 2020, he added to his growing list of accolades by winning the Hillerod Open in Denmark and the Cannes Open in France. By 2023, he had reached a rating of 2750, surpassing the legendary Viswanathan Anand as India's top chess player. His accomplishments were further highlighted when he won a silver medal at the Asian Games, solidifying his position as one of the world's elite players. In 2024, Gukesh etched his name in the annals of chess history by becoming the youngest FIDE Candidates Tournament winner. With a rating of 2766, he now holds the Number 1 Junior Chess Champion title. His journey from a young boy fascinated by the 64 squares to an elite Grandmaster is nothing short of extraordinary. Having crossed the 2700 Elo rating mark, Gukesh has firmly established himself as a formidable force in the world of chess.

In a gesture of immense generosity, Gukesh donated Rs10 lakhs from his winnings to the Wayanad fund, contributing to the welfare and support of the region. This act of giving back exemplifies his character and sense of responsibility as a rising sports icon.

South India, or rather Chennai, has long been a formidable force in the world of chess. Velammal Nexus in Chennai became the nurturing ground for many chess prodigies. Chess has long been embedded in the city's culture, and Velammal made it essential to integrate it into the school curriculum. It has been instrumental in recognising and nurturing Gukesh's extraordinary gift for chess. The institution's support has been a cornerstone of his success, providing him with the tools and guidance to thrive in the world of chess.

Velammal's dedication to fostering young talent has inspired many other children to pursue careers in chess, with the school seeing a surge in admissions from aspiring players. To meet this growing demand, Velammal has brought in additional coaches and enhanced its facilities, ensuring that young talents like Gukesh continue to receive the best possible training and support. Velammal is one of the 60+ recognised chess academies in the city and continues to uphold and strengthen this rich tradition.

Since 2005, Velammal has brought to light several Grandmasters (GMs) such as Varshini S, R Rakshitta, B Savitha Shri, Vaishali R (sister of Praggnanandhaa), SP Sethuraman, Leon Mendonca, K Priyadarshan, B Adhiban, Vishnu Prasanna, Visakh NR, Vignesh NR, M Karthikeyan, C Aravindh, Karthik Venkataraman, V Pranav, S Bharath, Arjun Kalyan, P Karthikeyan, N Srinath, R Praggnanandhaa, and of course, D Gukesh, who currently holds the title of the youngest-ever Chess Grandmaster in India. Velammal strives to rigorously sustain the city's long-standing title of The Chess Capital of India.

Gukesh's story is one of talent, hard work, and the unwavering support of an institution that recognised his potential early on. As he steps onto the world stage at the 2024 World Chess Championships, he carries with him not only the hopes of a nation but also the legacy of a city and an institution that has been the bedrock of his success. We are sure he can handle the pressure.

