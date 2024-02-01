INDIAWOOD 2024: A Global Summit for Woodworking and Furniture Production Technology

Banglore (Karnataka) [India], February 01: From February 22-26, 2024, the 13th edition of INDIAWOOD will take centre stage, offering a comprehensive showcase of Woodworking and Furniture Production Technologies at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru. Featuring over 950 companies,from more than 50 countries, 75,000+ trade visitors and 75,000 SqMs of exhibition area.The event will offer a glimpse into the latest innovations, technology and offer unparalleled networking opportunities.

INDIAWOOD 2024, the biggest in the history of the event, will bring together industry leaders, technology suppliers and buyers from around the world. It will also feature a comprehensive line-up of seminars, workshops, and panel discussions led by experts and thought leaders.

Attendees will be able to explore cutting-edge Machinery & Technology, a rich array of Materials & Supplies, Fittings, Hardware & Components, and a spectrum of Industry Services.

Co-located events include India Mattresstech & Upholstery Supplies Expo, along withWood+ in Architecture & Design and Surface in Motion India.

As one of the world's leading events for woodworking and furniture manufacturing technology, INDIAWOOD 2024 in its record-breaking format is instrumental in defining future trends of the sector. The event consistently offers products, solutions, and content across the entirety of the woodworking and furniture manufacturing sector, offering the most curated platform for the visitors.

GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE INDIAN FURNITURE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

Recently the Govt. of India launched the National Transit Pass System (NTPS) to facilitate seamless transit of forest goods across the country through a single permit, which will undoubtedly contribute to the ease of doing business and incentivize the entire value chain.

Furthermore, the Indian Forest & Wood Certification Scheme to promote sustainable forest management and agroforestry practices “PRAMAN” will play a crucial role in increasing the export potential of India's wood-based products, especially furniture.

The value of the Indian furniture market is pegged at $32 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 20%-25%. Potential for exports is huge since India has only 5% share of the world market. Furniture exports increased sharply from INR 1952 crore (about USD 26 million) in FY 2013-2014 to INR 6790 crore (USD 820 million) in FY 2022-2023- which is a 248% growth.

Additionally large Furniture Ecosystem is being developed with creation of furniture hubs such as International Furniture Park in Tamil Nadu, as also upcoming International Furniture Clusters/Parks in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. These factorsaugur well for the “Woodworking and Furniture Production” Industry in India. The sector is expected to contribute significantly to India's Growth of Exports, cater to local demand and is receiving tremendous technology impetus as well.

“INDIAWOOD 2024 will be instrumental in highlighting the scope and aspiration of the woodworking and furniture manufacturing Industry in India,” stated Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India “The upcoming edition is not only the biggest ever, but also reflects the massive strides the sector has taken in terms of production volumes and technology.”

THE EPICENTRE FOR INDUSTRY STAKEHOLDERS – DEFINING TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS

Furniture & Kitchen manufacturers, architects, interior designers, timber traders, saw millers, builders, contractors, hardware distributors, dealers from all over the country and neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Middle East& other international countries will be a part of this 5-day mega event.

International countries including Germany, Italy, France, Malaysia, USA, Turkey will be represented via official pavilions.

Advanced technologies like CNC machines, automation, and digital design software have revolutionized precision, efficiency, and creativity in woodworking and furniture manufacturing. With the rise of urbanization and compact living spaces, the demand for modular, multifunctional, and space-saving furniture has surged. Indian manufacturers are aligning with global design trends, producing products that align with international standards and aesthetics.

INDIAWOOD 2024’s show floor will be a reflection of emerging technologies and trends, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to explore essential sector topics, exchange innovative ideas, and foster connections with new contacts.

Luigi De Vito, President, Eumabois (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers, SCM Group General Manager and SCM Wood Division Director is upbeat about the scope of the Indian market and Industry, “The Indian market is growing in sync with the global demand and is perfectly positioned to offer High-tech solutions and integrated systems that are specifically tailored to the needs of manufacturing companies who wish to improve and enhance their production performance. Accordingly, this might be the right momentum when European and Indian manufacturing have a unique opportunity to deepen their partnership and shape the upcoming industrial agenda in terms of trade, digitalization, and sustainability”.

A ROBUST SUPPORTING PROGRAM

INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME), held concurrently will have on display the latest technology for mattress production machinery and supplies, mattress finishing machinery and supplies, production tools and equipment, upholstery production technology, bed systems, new materials etc.

The third edition of ‘Wood+ in Architecture and Design (WAD)’, one day conference, to be held on the 24th of February will bring together Architects, Structural Engineers, Designers and Mass-Timber manufacturers to explore through panel discussions, expert presentations, and interesting case studies the application of wood as a construction material. www.w-a-d.in

Newest launch SURFACE IN MOTION, will be held on 23rd February, where top speakers will present the latest topics on decorative surfaces for wood-based materials.In this context, renowned experts from Europe and India will present topics such as decor design, the latest surface technologies, production processes and trends.

The impact of the event is summed up by Mr. Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, NuernbergMesse India, “INDIAWOOD, a catalyst for industry evolution, continues to redefine the landscape of woodworking and furniture production. Its influence is marked by technological strides, collaborative advancements, and a sustained commitment to shaping the industry’s future.”

