IndiaWorks Energy: Powering Germany's Green Transition with India's Skilled Workforce

PRNewswire

Freiburg [Germany]/ Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24: In a major step toward strengthening Indo-German collaboration, IndiaWorks Energy GmbH has been established in Freiburg, Germany, to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in HVAC, plumbing and renewable energy all essential to Germany's green energy transition. Freiburg is well known as the clean tech and startup hub for AI, and hence an ideal base for the company.

The newly founded company brings together German master craftsmanship standards and India's extensive pool of technical talent, creating a fair, ethical, and scalable model of international workforce mobility. The initiative is co-founded by Dr. Handirk von Ungern-Sternberg and Aditi Banerjee.

Although nearly 200,000 Indian professionals and students move to Germany each year for work or study, the HVAC and climate-related sectors have seen limited participation. IndiaWorks Energy GmbH aims to change that by providing structured pathways for Indian technicians and trainees to work, train, and contribute within Germany's evolving energy ecosystem.

Aditi Banerjee, an international recruitment expert and Co-Founder & CEO of Magic Billion a Government of India-recognized organization that has successfully placed thousands of Indian professionals across Europe and US brings extensive experience in building ethical, government-approved migration programs.

"Evolving from a mobility provider to an operations-driven company allows us to create impact on every front opening doors for skilled Indian professionals, delivering efficiency for German clients, and contributing to a greener future," said, Aditi Banerjee, Co-Founder & CEO Magic Billion and IndiaWorks Energy GmbH.

Dr. Handirk von Ungern-Sternberg, Co-Founder of IndiaWorks GmbH and IndiaWorks Energy GmbH, previously served on the Executive Board of the Chamber of Crafts Freiburg. With a PhD in Economics, he connects business, policy, and trade associations to build sustainable, future-ready skilled-labor ecosystems.

"We bring people and purpose together integrating skilled workers through ethical migration, and combining Germany's craftsmanship with India's talent to accelerate a cleaner, more inclusive energy future," said, Dr. Handirk von Ungern-Sternberg.

"The initiative has received strong support from key stakeholders, including the Consul General of India, Shatrughna Sinha, who hailed it as 'a new and promising chapter in Indo-German cooperation' that will benefit both nations.

For Indian youth, the venture opens significant global opportunities offering world-class training, cultural immersion, and employment in one of the world's most advanced energy markets. The model also supports circular migration, ensuring that knowledge and expertise gained abroad flow back into India's technical and vocational ecosystem.

The first branch of IndiaWorks Energy will be operational in Freiburg by mid-2026, followed by expansion to Stuttgart, Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. By 2028, the company aims to operate across ten German cities, before expanding EU-wide.

The establishment of IndiaWorks Energy underscores India's growing role as a trusted global talent partner, aligning with the Government of India's Skill India and International Mobility missions while advancing Germany's journey toward a sustainable, energy-efficient future.

For more information visit website IndiaWorks Energy

Contact:

shweta@ridgecreative.in | +91 8375917171

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803739/IndiaWorks_Energy.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor