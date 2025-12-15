Indie Band Music UnLtd. and Milin Release Their New Single "I LIKE GREEN EYES TOO"

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Music UnLtd. (pronounced Music Unlimited) is a well-known award-winning Indie band. It is led by Milind Chitnavis who is known in music credits simply as Milin. The band is excited to announce the release of its latest single, "I LIKE GREEN EYES TOO." The song is now available on all major streaming platforms for listeners everywhere to enjoy.

The new release is an evocative & intriguing soft-rock composition enriched with a unique fusion of the sarod & tabla woven effortlessly with the acoustic guitar, piano, bass guitar, drums, and the sound of the cello. The song narrates the tender & sensitive moments of a couple mutually acknowledging that they have fallen out of love and choosing to part ways amicably, embracing change and emotional relief.

A composer, lyricist, singer, and guitarist, Milin has carved a distinctive space in the Indie landscape, specializing in Rock, Pop-Rock, and Psychedelic Rock. His musical journey began in Nagpur, sparked by casual explorations in light Indian music during his school years, supported by private lessons.

He later formed a college band at Sydenham College, Mumbai, performing as a singer-guitarist, before pursuing formal training at the prestigious GIT, Musicians' Institute, Hollywood, California. Milin has also studied piano privately in Mumbai and received Hindustani Classical vocal training under Pandit Yeshwant Mahale and Raghunandan Panshikar.

His mentors/instructors at Musicians' Institute included renowned guitar virtuosos Kimbo Smith, Dan Gilbert, Scott Henderson, Ron Eschete, and Joe Diorio.

Milin has collaborated with celebrated vocalists across genres, including:

* Prasad Salian on "Jilted" and "Sparkling in the Night"

* Shilpa Surroch on "Give Us Free" and "Slow & Easy"

* Vivienne Pocha on "Play Me a Song" and "Chhedo Koi Geet"

Music UnLtd. and Milin's work have received significant global acclaim, most notably for the 2024 hit "It Crossed My Mind," which earned the Best Original Song award at the Cannes World Film Festival in France (August 2024), was a Finalist for Best Song 2024 at the Global Music Awards (October 2024), and won Best Animated Music Video at the Music Video Underground Awards in Paris (June 2024). Their debut EP "And Then I Saw Her," had also garnered recognition - winning Best EP: Rock/Electronica at the Akademia Music Awards in Los Angeles (August 2016).

Milin recently delivered a special performance at the Mayo College 150th Anniversary Celebrations. His next show is scheduled at Brickhaus, Nagpur on 25 December 2025.

Music UnLtd. (pronounced "Unlimited") is Milind Chitnavis' award-winning Indie project known for its genre-fluid soundscape, emotional storytelling, and sophisticated music craftsmanship. In addition to their own popular repertoire, the band also performs covers in English & Hindi, and is available for shows worldwide. For more details, please visit - www.MusicUnLtd.com or email on MusicUnLtd.TheBand@gmail.com.

