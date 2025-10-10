Indie Royal Miss & Mrs. India 2025 - Season 11 Grand Finale: A Celebration of Empowerment & Awareness
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 10: The grand finale of Indie Royal Miss & Mrs. India 2025 - Season 11, held at the prestigious Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata, concluded with grandeur, elegance, and a powerful message. With the theme "Fight Against Cervical Cancer," this year's edition transcended the definition of a beauty pageant by championing women's health and empowerment.
The event was graced by celebrity guest of honour Srabanti Chatterjee, who crowned the winners and shared her inspiring words:
"In the journey of Indie Royal Miss & Mrs. India, I feel a strong sense of empowering the nation. If you empower women, the nation will get empowered."
Meet the Queens - Winners of Indie Royal 2025
Indie Royal Ms. India Classic 2025
Winner: Harinder Pal Kaur
1st Runner-Up: Sumana Mukhopadhyay
2nd Runner-Up: Bhakti Agarwal
Indie Royal Miss India 2025
Winner: Soumitri Majumder
1st Runner-Up: Anantara Chakroborty
2nd Runner-Up: Maria Sherlie
Indie Royal Mrs. India 2025
Winner: Ajmin Akhtara
1st Runner-Up: Riya Chakravorty
2nd Runner-Up: Sromona
Indie Royal Mrs. India Grand Classic 2025
Winner: Sadhana Sood
All winners earn direct entry to the prestigious Indie Royal Miss & Mrs. International 2026.
Legacy of Indie Royal
Powered by Suman Pasari and co-powered by Tranistics Data Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the Indie Royal platform has, over the past decade, become a beacon of transformation and opportunity for women across India. Embracing the philosophy "Only passion is the eligibility criteria," it welcomes participants from all walks of life IT, healthcare, education, law enforcement, homemaking, and beyond.
Under the visionary guidance of Director & Mentor Roli Tripathi, Indie Royal continues to break societal barriers, offering professional grooming (online and offline), visibility in web series, music videos, and international opportunities.
"Women have immense potential and with the right mentoring, they can achieve greatness. Dream Big that's the Indie Royal mantra," says Roli Tripathi.
Celebrating Beauty with Purpose
The evening was not just a showcase of fashion and glamour but a heartfelt celebration of resilience, identity, and inclusivity. Contestants from varied professional and cultural backgrounds came together under one roof, echoing Indie Royal's mission: "Empowering Every Woman."
As the spotlight fades on Season 11, the legacy of the crown shines brighter than ever symbolizing purpose, opportunity, and the unstoppable power of womanhood.
Indie Royal Miss & Mrs. India 2025 - Season 11 Grand Finale was scheduled for August 24, 2025, at the prestigious Taj Taal Kutir in Kolkata. This event featurured celebrity guest Srabanti Chatterjee and was centered around the theme "Fight Against Cervical Cancer." The occasion was powered and co-powered by Suman Pasari and Tranistics Data Technologies Pvt. Ltd., highlighting a collaborative effort to raise awareness and contribute to the cause of cervical cancer awareness and prevention.
