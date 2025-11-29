IndiGo adds two daily, five‑times‑weekly services from Navi Mumbai Airport

New Delhi, Nov 29 Indian carrier IndiGo announced new direct routes and frequency additions from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), strengthening connectivity from the newly inaugurated gateway to key domestic destinations such as Coimbatore, Chennai, Vadodara and North Goa.

The carrier will operate daily flights between NMIA and Coimbatore and between NMIA and Chennai, both effective December 29, 2025.

The flights departing Navi Mumbai at 9 am will arrive in Coimbatore at 10:45 am, with the return flight leaving Coimbatore at 11:15 am and landing at 1:05 pm.

The flight from Chennai will take off at 6:10 am arriving at Navi Mumbai at 8:15 am, and return flight from NMIA at 7:40 pm arriving Chennai at 9:35 pm.

A five‑times‑weekly service between NMIA and Vadodara will begin December 30 2025, and a five‑times‑weekly frequency addition on the NMIA–North Goa route will start from December 26, 2025.

Bookings for these flights are available on the IndiGo website and/or mobile application, the release said.

North Goa and Vadodara services operate Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the release showed.

NMIA — India’s newest Greenfield airport is set to begin commercial operations from December 25.

During the initial launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to major domestic destinations.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Greenfield international airport project.

NMIAL is a public private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 per cent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) holds the remaining 26 per cent.

