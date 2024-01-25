IndiGo announces direct flight between Dubai and Surat from Feb 23

New Delhi, Jan 25 IndiGo on Thursday announced direct flights between Dubai and Surat which will operate tri-weekly from February 23.

"The addition of this strategic route to the 6E network is designed to facilitate seamless travel for tourists and business travellers and enhance bilateral economic growth and relations between India and the UAE,” said an airline official.

With the addition of this flight, Surat becomes the second city in Gujarat, with direct connectivity to Dubai on the IndiGo network.

“Moreover, starting from February 22, additional frequencies will be introduced on the Hyderabad-Dubai route,” said the official.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to introduce direct connectivity between Dubai and Surat, the two major commercial and economic hubs in the Middle East and India."

"With the addition of these flights, IndiGo operates 108 direct flights a week to Dubai from 13 cities in India. Surat, in Gujarat, is well-known for its flourishing textile and diamond industries, and enhancing connectivity with Dubai, will provide business travellers with trade opportunities and significantly contribute to economic development in both regions," said Malhotra.

