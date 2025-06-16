IndiGo announces direct flights from Delhi to Jorhat and Tiruchirappalli

New Delhi [India], June 16 : IndiGo on Monday announced it will operate direct flights between Delhi and Jorhat in Assam (four times in a week) from September 20, 2025, and daily direct flights connecting the national capital to Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu from September 16, 2025.

These flights will strengthen connectivity from Delhi to the gateway to northeast India and southern Tamil Nadu, respectively, boosting tourism, facilitating trade, and supporting local businesses.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to introduce exclusive direct flights from Delhi to Jorhat as well as Tiruchirappalli, reinforcing our commitment to expanding domestic connectivity and enhancing access across the country. These daily flights will strive to provide affordable travel options to explore the rich cultural, spiritual, and natural wonders these regions have to offer."

Jorhat is both a spiritual and economic gem of northeast India. It is close to Majuli, the world's largest river island, which is a centre for Vaishnavite culture and monasteries.

Economically, Jorhat thrives on its tea industry, producing some of the finest teas globally, and serves as a hub for agriculture and trade. The city's proximity to Kaziranga National Park also boosts eco-tourism, supporting local livelihoods and conservation efforts.

Earlier on March 7, IndiGo announced the operation of a direct flight service between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna from March 30, 2025.

This new route has been introduced to cater to the growing demand and will provide more options for both business and leisure travellers who wish to travel from South India to this historical gem in the northern province of Sri Lanka.

The daily direct flights will facilitate travel for our customers and foster economic growth and cultural exchange between the two regions.

Speaking about the new route, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to expand our presence in Sri Lanka with the launch of our exclusive Tiruchirappalli-Jaffna route."

Tiruchirappalli, or Trichy, is a vibrant city in Tamil Nadu, known for its rich heritage, spiritual significance, and industrial growth.

Home to iconic landmarks like the Rockfort Temple and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, it attracts pilgrims and history enthusiasts alike.

Trichy is also a key educational hub and industrial centre, housing NIT Trichy and a thriving manufacturing sector. With its strategic location, international airport, and growing economy, the city serves as a major gateway to southern India.

