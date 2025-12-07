IndiGo crisis: Nearly 100 flights cancelled at Chennai airport today

Chennai, Dec 7 Severe air travel disruptions continued for the sixth day on Sunday as nearly 100 flights operated by IndiGo were cancelled at Chennai airport, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The large-scale cancellations triggered chaos at Chennai International Airport, where anxious travellers crowded airline counters seeking last-minute alternatives, refunds and rebookings.

With IndiGo being the dominant carrier on several busy domestic routes, the ripple effect was immediate and intense.

Airfares on other airlines shot up sharply as desperate passengers scrambled for any available seat out of the city.

The root of the crisis lies in a severe staff shortage that has hit the airline after the enforcement of stricter duty-time regulations for pilots and cabin crew.

Following the implementation of these safety norms, IndiGo has struggled to roster adequate manpower to operate its scheduled services, leading to rolling cancellations across its network.

Over the past five days alone, more than 2,000 flights have reportedly been grounded nationwide, affecting not only domestic routes but a section of international operations as well.

At Chennai airport, tempers flared as stranded passengers confronted airline staff over sudden cancellations, delayed notifications and the lack of clear communication.

Several passengers complained that they were informed only after reaching the terminal, while others said they were left waiting for hours for confirmation on refunds or alternate arrangements.

Families travelling with children and elderly passengers were among the worst affected. The issue escalated to national attention after it was raised in Parliament, prompting the Union government to step in.

According to official sources, the Centre has granted a temporary relaxation of duty-time restrictions for airline crew in an effort to stabilise operations.

The government has assured that flight schedules are expected to start normalising within the next 24 hours, with full restoration likely within three days.

Despite the assurances, uncertainty continues to haunt passengers in Chennai as cancellations stretch into a sixth straight day.

Travel agents report a surge in emergency bookings, cancellations and refund requests, underlining the scale of disruption caused by the prolonged aviation crisis.

