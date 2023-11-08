IndiGo expects about 35 aircraft grounded in Q1-2024 over engine issues

New Delhi [India], November 8 : IndiGo has disclosed that the airline was anticipating the grounding of a minimum of 35 aircraft during the upcoming January-March quarter of 2024, owing to persistent issues with Pratt & Whitney engines.

The engine issues stem primarily from a "powder metal" problem, affecting the engines and exacerbating an existing challenge for the airline.

"We have recently received additional information on the powder metal issue from Pratt & Whitney and based on our preliminary assessment of this, we anticipate Aircraft on Ground (AOG) in the range of mid-thirties in the fourth quarter (Jan-Mar2024) due to accelerated engine removals. These groundings will be incremental to the current AOGs," IndiGo said in a statement.

As of now, IndiGo already has nearly 40 of its aircraft grounded due to various other Pratt & Whitney engine-related issues.

The combined impact of these grounded planes is expected to create significant capacity challenges, casting a shadow on the airline's operations during the crucial March quarter.

IndiGo recently received updated information from Pratt & Whitney regarding the powder metal issue.

Based on their preliminary assessment, the airline foresees a considerable number of Aircraft-on-ground (AOG) situations in the range of mid-thirties during the fourth quarter of 2024 (Jan-Mar 2024). These groundings are a direct consequence of accelerated engine removals, and they will add to the existing number of grounded aircraft.

"The root cause of these challenges lies in the powder metal issue, which Pratt & Whitney had already brought to light earlier this year. This problem has particularly affected the new generation GTF (Geared Turbofan) aircraft engines," Indigo said.

During a round table interaction with the media while announcing the September quarter results on November 3, IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, highlighted the various measures the airline has taken to fulfil its capacity guidance for the fiscal year.

