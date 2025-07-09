IndiGo flight to Delhi makes emergency landing in Patna, 169 passengers safe

Patna, July 9 An IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar's state capital shortly after take-off on Wednesday following a bird hit, causing panic among the 169 passengers on board.

According to airport officials, the pilot’s quick decision and presence of mind averted a major mishap.

All passengers were safely evacuated, and the aircraft is undergoing a technical inspection.

IndiGo is arranging alternate flights for the stranded passengers.

Officials said that the plane began to shake shortly after take-off, prompting the pilot to immediately return and land safely.

The flight landed safely at 8.52 a.m., with no reported injuries.

The airport director clarified that the windshield issue was not caused by a bird strike, as such incidents occur primarily during takeoff or landing when birds are present at lower altitudes.

An official statement from IndiGo is awaited, while the DGCA has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Aviation experts have underlined the need for better management and vigilant monitoring for air traffic in Patna, a densely populated area with a high bird presence.

This is not the first incident of an emergency landing at Patna airport this year.

On January 22, an IndiGo flight from Lucknow made an emergency landing in Patna due to a technical fault with 114 passengers and crew onboard.

On January 3, IndiGo flight 6E 2074 carrying 187 passengers, including Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha and JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu, made an emergency landing at Patna.

With frequent bird-hit incidents and technical faults, concerns are being raised about the safety systems at Patna airport.

On December 9 last year, a SpiceJet flight Number (SG 2950) travelling from Delhi to Shillong made an emergency landing at Patna airport due to a technical issue with its windshield. The Patna airport director confirmed the incident, stating that 76 passengers were on board when the problem was detected mid-air.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor