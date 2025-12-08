IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays: Delhi Airport

New Delhi, Dec 8 Delhi Airport on Monday issued a passenger advisory stating that IndiGo flights may continue to face delays.

In a post on social media platform X, the airport said, “IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience."

The airport further added that its teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience.

"Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience. For assistance, including medical support, please visit the information desk where our on-ground staff is ready to help," Delhi Airport said.

The advisory mentioned that multiple public transport options, including metro, buses, and cabs, are available for convenient travel to and from the airport.

"Additionally, multiple public transport options -- such as metro, buses, and cabs -- are available for convenient travel to and from the airport. For real-time updates and important information, please visit our official website: www.newdelhiairport.in," it added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore after the government issued strict directives to the airline requiring that all refunds to passengers for cancelled or severely delayed flights be completed by 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had said earlier.

No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations, an official statement said. Dedicated support cells have been created to proactively assist passengers so that refund and rebooking issues are resolved without delay or inconvenience, it added.

The ministry also said that IndiGo’s performance has shown steady improvement, with flight schedules moving back towards normal levels.

The ministry further stated that, in light of recent cancellations leading to a shift in demand and a temporary surge in airfares, the government intervened and introduced a cap on airfares with immediate effect. This measure ensures fairness and affordability for travellers. Since the implementation of this order, fare levels across affected routes have moderated to acceptable limits. All airlines have been instructed to comply strictly with the revised fare structure.

IndiGo was also instructed to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to disruptions within 48 hours. Continuous communication is mandated throughout the process. With this push, IndiGo has successfully delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor